Rohingya cultural memory centre launched

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Rohingya community have jointly launched the Rohingya Cultural Memory Centre (RCMC), a multidisciplinary initiative which provides an online community space, interactive gallery, digital archive, and web-based exhibition and one of the first significant attempts to comprehensively document and preserve the heritage of the Rohingyas.

There are currently nearly one million Rohingyas living in Cox's Bazar camps, inhabiting challenging settlements with limited avenues for expression.

The RCMC offers psychosocial support through art therapy, protection and skills development activities, led by IOM practitioners and mental health officers, an IOM press release said.








