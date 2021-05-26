

Patients detected with deadly ‘black fungus’



However, Mucormycosis is wreaking havoc across India. It is found among people who have tested positive for Covid-19 or have recovered from it. Black fungus is found in diabetic, even non-diabetic, patients who have low immunity. Since Covid-19 patients have low immunity, they are highly vulnerable to this disease. Patients with kidney disease, cardiac and liver disorders are also at a high risk of getting infected. The fungus affects nose, eyes, and sinuses. According to experts, the country may experience a surge of this fungus due to an overuse of some immune-suppressing drugs--during the Covid-19 pandemic.



It is important to draw lessons from our next-door neighbour India, and how the country's health sector is tackling the black fungus menace. However, mucormycosis has a 54 per cent mortality rate which varies depending on the patient's health and the body part affected. A point of note is that the disease is not infectious rather it is airborne. It means the fungus is transmitted by fungal spores in the air or in the environment, which are almost impossible to prevent. It is important to carry out campaigns across the country to inform people how it is transmitted.



The only way to avoid mucormycosisis is by increase body's immunity. Farmers, who handle mud, moss, or manure, should use long pants, long sleeve shirts, and gloves. For diabetic patients, keeping blood sugar levels under check is a must. Steroids should be only uses as per the direction by doctors. Mucormycosis is costly and difficult to treat. It needs surgery to clean out the source of the infection--which is normally the sinus and the back of throat at the back of nose. The surgery may take place in very sensitive areas, such as the base of brain.



It is upsetting to note that two cases of Mucormycosis, known as black fungus, have been detected at Birdem Hospital in patients who have recovered from Covid-19. Fortunately, these fungi aren't harmful to most people. But people who have weak immune systems and breathe in Mucormycete spores--can easily contract infection in the lungs or sinuses--which can spread to other parts of the body. Now that the novel fungus had been identified among two patients, it is crucial to place them in complete isolation.

In order to prevent the disease, The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has been preparing a set of recommendations while the Public Health Advisory Committee is also working to set a prevention protocol. We hope there will be a prevention and treatment protocol on black fungus infection soon.