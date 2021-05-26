Video
latest Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497       
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Strong media is bulwark of democracy

Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

Dear Sir
Harassment and arrest of an investigative journalist of a leading daily recently has sparked widespread discussion at home and abroad. The focus of this discussion is on the freedom of the media. In fact, media is the fourth pillar of society and if this fourth pillar (media) performs its duties properly, then the other three pillars of the state are properly developed and democracy is flourished.

Freedom of media is a strong foundation and bulwark of democracy. Its application and use can be noticed in the Western world. Democracy and the media are inextricably linked. If a state claims to be democratic, it must have hundred per cent freedom of the media. Media that will criticize the government will have to ensure the freedom of the media again and the views of the people come up in the media. Media serves as a greater gateway to information for the people. Criticism of the government can ensure the transparency of individuals or organizations.

Democracy can only be strengthened if we can ensure freedom of expression, freedom of speech and freedom of media. It is the responsibility and duty of the government to protect media

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



