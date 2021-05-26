

Being safe on roads: Conceivable or not?



Up to 5 per cent of GDP is being lost as a result of road accidents. 90 per cent of deaths include people from lower and middle-income countries. Because of the striking global health burden caused by road accidents, safety on the road has been included within the 2030 Plan for Sustainable Development which is approved in September 2015 at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).



In the last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered people's living and working processes. However the worldwide lockdown has been declared still fewer people have to commute by public transports or travel on foot or bike for work, making them more vulnerable to motor crashes. As a result, it may be too worth considering road accidents as another health emergency, which has been going on for decades and now this is the 8th major cause for the deaths of world citizens of all ages and alarmingly the 1st one for the children and young adults worldwide.



WHO estimated that in Bangladesh 15.3 deaths are occurring per 1,00,000 people per year whereas around 2400 deaths are reported annually. According to the National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads, and Railways (NCPSRR), minimum of 61,512 people were slain, and 102,618 others were traumatized in 55,141 road accidents from 2005 to 2017 and in 2018 at least 2,471 people died in 2,353 road accidents across the country in the previous half of the year. Despite this pandemic situation, according to Bangladesh Passengers Welfare Association's (BPWA) annual road accident monitoring report for 2020 around 6,686 people lost their lives, and 8,600 were injured in a total of 4,891 road accidents in 2020 in Bangladesh.



It means on average, coarsely 18 people were killed every day in road accidents across the country. From the Bangladeshi perspective, accidents on roads is a multifactorial issue including over speeding, usage of drugs and alcohol, incompetency of the drivers, lack of safety measures, poor implementation of traffic rules and regulations, lack of awareness among the people. Among these over speeding is one of the major factors especially when trading with the dichotomy of motion and safety measures. Additionally, the World Health Organization concurs that excessive and improper speed is the foremost cause of around one in every three deadly crashes within the countries with higher rates of utilization of motor vehicles.



This information is the significant reason why most governments consider speeding as a colossal issue for road safety. In this regards The United Nations declares the 6th UN Global Traffic Safety Week, emphasizing the slogan 'Streets for Life' that has been celebrated from 17th to 23rd May of this year to establish 30 km/h (20 mph) speed limits as the standard for metropolises and communities worldwide and to bring in policy assurances at local and national levels for ensuring alignment with SDGs as well.



The previous law stated that the highest punishment for traffic law violation was two years of imprisonment, whereas the least imprisonment term was one month. The maximum fine is Tk 5,000, and the least Tk 100. On the other hand, according to the Road Transport Act, 2018, the maximum fine is as much as Tk 5 lakh and the least fine is Tk 5,000. Taking after the new fine chart, the sum of collected fines will be increased essentially, in case the number of traffic rule violations remains the same. Though the rules are updated it has some limitations and the regulations for this new law are yet to be published so that the implementation of this law is not that effective on the streets overall.



Nonetheless, policies that handle the impacts of street traffic, and make secure environments for inclusive transport choices have been initiated the steps for guaranteeing a safer life on roads, the traffic police department still has a crucial role to play to detect and clasp liable for over speeding and other issues.



On the other hand, enlightened people with diverse awareness messages for a safe life on roads and exemplary punishment for violating traffic laws are the main areas that need to be worked on thoroughly by the government as well. The citizens also have a role to play in ensuring road safety through regular norms of the present traffic law. If things are done accordingly, it will be possible to reduce the unexpected incidents and ensure secure life on streets across the country.



Alongside the government, Dhaka Ahsania Mission (DAM) is partaking in different drives this year. This year throughout the Global Road Safety Week-2021 (17th-23rd May) DAM has taken an interest in social media solidarity with all the DAM health sector staff, Bangladesh Police Force, and the children. Followed by these, on 23rd May a virtual discussion program titled "Streets and Safe Life" was held with the chief guest honourable minister Mr ObaidulQuader, MP, Ministry of Road, Transport and Bridge, Bangladesh. He said, "The government has taken initiatives to amend the road transport act again". He assured that the government would look into the gaps of the present law that prevailed after the discussion program, and would take the required steps.

Dr Tasnim Mehbuba Bandhan,

Advocacy Officer (Policy) Health Sector,

Dhaka Ahsania Mission







