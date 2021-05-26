

Crumbling pillar of fourth estate



In last week I was not in a position to keep myself abreast of the latest developments of both national and international affairs. Cut off from city, urban facilities were not available within my reach. With regular fluctuation of internet even the Facebook failed to become equal to my expectation. I missed the service of newspapers at every moment as the access to any electronic media and radio was not abundant. Without free flow of information I was like one shut up in a cloister. I never had the experience of such a fish out of water in my two decade long journalistic career. I could just feel to the backbone how deep is the importance of mass media and the necessity of reaching the light of modern technology at the door-steps of our rural people.Undeniably the importance of mass media in our national life is immense. Media over the ages played one of the key roles in our advance to modern civilization. In fact it is the media that takes us beyond the limit of territorial border and works as mirror to reflect the true face of society. The more the mirror is clean clearer is the face. And detergents to keep this mirror are neutrality, objectivity and transparency. But whether our media can use these detergents freely under existing socio-political reality merits precise debate. As the fourth pillar of state, media in our country is often failing to commit due justice to its prestige. Party attitude reflects in most newspaper. Editorial comments and articles are inclined toward particular political parties they belong to. This partial role of media is enough to manifest the situation of democracy in our country as freedom of press and democracy go hand in hand.Questions of whether media establishes democracy or democracy ensures the freedom of media and media follows or guides democracy may arise as the bond of these two is so inseparable. Question may come forward what is the perfect scale for the perfect measurement of democracy in a state.Though in terms of size and appearance media industry in Bangladesh has developed remarkably, it achieved little in its fight for freedom of press. Media workers have to dance to the tune of the party in power and pressure groups.Increasing exclusion of journalists, uncertainty of salary and enactment of draconian laws have regularly befriended our media industry. Discrimination, deprivation and exploitation of workers in media industry often remind the existing wretched situation and whims of owners in apparel sector. Human chain, sit in programs and getting up agitation by journalists in support of their rightful demand at National Press Club premise are regular scenes. Life style of maximum journalists are below standard. Our media is largely dependent on government advertisement. But the houses which do not play subservient role of government and manifest the truth against the interest of government are deprived of government advertisement.Meritorious students passed from the department of Journalism are not being encouraged to join this noble profession under present reality. Tendency to change profession among young and promising journalists is increasing day by day. Amid the environment of job market constraint inefficient, dishonest and people averse to intellectual practice are joining this noble profession.Changes brought about by digital revolution are no less responsible behind the challenges our media is facing now. Free intervention of internet in both print and electronic media has allowed unrestricted growth of internet based journalism. This has created scopes for yellow journalism and dissemination of fake news. Acceptability and credibility of media is going down.The direct and indirect impact of politics has never allowed our media to play independent role. Freedom of press has almost in all the regimes faced manifold challenges such as killing, beating and harassment of journalists. Families of handful of journalists killed over last two decades have not yet received justice due to ongoing culture of impunity. Even 9 years after the brutal murder of Shagor-Runi real culprits are still at large. Attitude of political governments toward journalism remained almost alike that of autocratic rule of Ershad. Newspapers and media came under closure and ruling party's wrath. In doing so politics has always taken advantage of disunion, personal clashes and petty self-interests of journalists. An overt and covert contention between ruling party and opposition over the control of this intellectual property is barring in upholding the spirit of journalism.Bangladesh is a signer of universal charter of human rights which reads, "Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interfere and impart information and ideas through any media regardless of frontiers". No development of government will remain sustainable with media and judiciary, the two most important pillars of state fighting for their independence.The writer is a poet