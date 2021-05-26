

Health ministry and journalist Rozina



If the Health Ministry, pursues the case it filed against Rozina under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) -1923, the existing good relations between the major chunks of the media with the incumbent government, will have colossal damage. Rozina who is a senior reporter of the leading Bangla daily Prothom Alo was granted ad-interim bail till July 15, the date of the next hearing.



The magistrate granted her bail on bond of Tk 5,000 and with the condition of submitting her passport. Such condition is often imposed on felons of serious nature, involved in anti-state elements and saboteurs. The condition attached on her bail frustrated the whole media community in the country. Most people were also, wondering why the court and the prosecution have been so rude on Rozina, who with her reports exposed corruptions and incompetence of the Health Ministery in handling the raging Covid pandemic.



Rozina, came out of the Kashimpur Central Women's jail in Gazipur at around 4:15pm and was accorded a flowery reception by her family members and colleagues. She was taken to straightway to Square Hospital in the capital for a medical check-up.



Though the prosecution did not oppose her bail, the investigation officer filed a request to the court to handover her two cellphones which Rozina possessed during her six-hour long detention in the Health Ministry at the Dhaka Secretariat on May 17.



The request for acquiring the cell phones also makes it clear that the prosecution will go ahead to see whether Rozina secretly filmed the secret documents regarding purchase of Covid vaccines from China and Russia. Health Ministry officials claimed that Rozina was caught red handed while filming the secret documents at the chamber of the relevant official in his absence. Rozina denied the allegations. At one stage the officials snatched her mobile phones and did not returned those despite her repeated request, according to leaked video footage that went viral in social media.



During nearly six hours of detention Rozina was harassed, humiliated and physically assaulted on May 17, according to the leaked video footage to the social media. Later in the evening she was handed over to Shahbagh Police, by the officials of the Health Ministry, dubbed as the den of corrupt and inefficient officials.



Police produced her before the court of the Metropolitan Magistrate on May 18. Thanks to police that she was not handcuffed when was brought to the court. After hearing the prosecution and the defence lawyers the court sent her to prison, fixing May 20, for issuing the order on her bail petition.



However, on the scheduled day on May 20 the prosecution lawyers made a new legal twist with a leaked video footage in which Rozina was said to have confessed her guilt and was about to sign a paper confessing her offence of stealing government document. Though vehemently opposed by the defence lawyers, the court however wanted to see the footage. The prosecution in order to prolong the hearing, sought a week time to collect the footage from the social media. However, the court refused to give the week-long time and asked the prosecution to submit the document if they have at all on May 23, when a final order on the bail petition will be announced.



Since Rozina's arrest, thousands of media-persons have been staging protests across the country and demanded her unconditional release. Ultimately her bail was secured with a serious condition of submitting her passport to the court, so that she cannot travel abroad during the trial which generally takes time due to backlog of litigations.



The journalists who have been on their back foot since the passage of the Digital Security Act (DSA) in September, 2018, now find their back pressed hard on the wall by the corrupt sections of government officials after the trauma, hassle and arrest faced by one the celebrated journalist of the country.



Although DSA was said to be aimed at curbing defamation of character assassination of individuals, organisations and the country, the act has given, police, government officials, political party leaders and vested quarters wider scopes to gag the media. According to police since the enactment of the DSA, several thousands of cases were filed and as many people mostly media persona have been arrested.



Concerned people believe that the court will go ahead with the case against Rozina as it has taken the allegations in cognisance under the OSA, which applies non-bailable sections in the relevant cases involving the individual or the groups versus the state.



However, legal experts say if Rozina is prosecuted and the allegations are proved she will have to serve jail term as per the provision of the OSA, which says

no unauthorised person shall make any photograph, sketch, plan, model, note or representation of any kind of any prohibited place or of any other place or area, notified by the Government as a place or area with regard to which such restriction appears to the Government to be expedient in the interests of the security of Bangladesh or of any part of or object in any such place or area.



It says if any person contravenes any of the provisions of this section, he/she shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine or with both.



Despite a leaked video that went viral in social media bears evidence that Rozina was humiliated at the Ministry, Health Minister Zahid Maleque, while taking to the media on May 21, denied that Rozina was harassed and insulted at his ministry. Moreover on the following day the Minister speaking at an event in Manikganj on May 22, asserted that if there was no rule of law the country would turn into a lawless state like Sudan. But according to political observers, the Minister failed to acknowledge that his staff breached law by detaining, torturing and humiliating a journalist at his Ministry.



Court sources said due to the legal tangle, the order on Rozina's bail has been delayed for long seven days due to cunningness of the prosecution lawyers and some weakness of the defence lawyers, who probably failed to raise strong plea regarding an existing Right to Information Act, 2009 against the OSA of British colonial era.



The case has depicted an erosion of harmony between professional groups, which were prevalent even in the recent years, when in occasion of such disputes or legal tangle involving any member of any professional group, members of other professions used to express solidarity, hold street protests and other campaigns. In those days when any disputes arose between or among different professional groups, neutral groups used to come up to solve the disputes.



But this time when the dispute arose between a reputed journalist and the bureaucrats of the Health Ministry, no professional group has yet come forward with an intention to help or solve the dispute.



Though the matter is now sub judice, there is still some scope for an out of court solution which might lead to the withdrawal of the charges, irrespective of its authenticity.



In this case prosecution lawyers could proactively shorten the hearing without twisting the legal issues. Had they have ignored the issue of unsolicited video leakage the court would have granted bail to Rozina on May 18 last. This incident has created a visible rift between the government and the mainstream journalists, most of whom are inclined to pro- liberation section of the people who have strong support for the government.



The majority members of the mainstream media were shocked as their demand was mostly ignored despite assurances from some important senior ministers and top leaders of the ruling party that they would see that Rozina gets justice.



But the way her bail was delayed and was attached with some hard conditions, it seems that the administration won't show any clemency and withdraw charges against Rozina. Experts suggest that the administration should not antagonize the entire media at home and abroad by prosecuting a senior journalist on some allegations, which will be hard to prove. In this context the experts suggest the government to settle the issue out of court to strengthen the existing harmonious relations between the larger section of the media and the government.



The experts also believe that by engaging the officials in a legal battle, the Health Ministry is like to be defeated in the ongoing war against the raging pandemic.

The writer is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer





Conditional interim bail obtained by reputed journalist Rozina Islam from the court of the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Baki Billah on Sunday, May 23 last, hints that she has been entangled in a serious case against the state, which may make her to suffer, embarrass the journalist community and create a permanent rift between the media persons and the bureaucrats in the country.If the Health Ministry, pursues the case it filed against Rozina under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) -1923, the existing good relations between the major chunks of the media with the incumbent government, will have colossal damage. Rozina who is a senior reporter of the leading Bangla daily Prothom Alo was granted ad-interim bail till July 15, the date of the next hearing.The magistrate granted her bail on bond of Tk 5,000 and with the condition of submitting her passport. Such condition is often imposed on felons of serious nature, involved in anti-state elements and saboteurs. The condition attached on her bail frustrated the whole media community in the country. Most people were also, wondering why the court and the prosecution have been so rude on Rozina, who with her reports exposed corruptions and incompetence of the Health Ministery in handling the raging Covid pandemic.Rozina, came out of the Kashimpur Central Women's jail in Gazipur at around 4:15pm and was accorded a flowery reception by her family members and colleagues. She was taken to straightway to Square Hospital in the capital for a medical check-up.Though the prosecution did not oppose her bail, the investigation officer filed a request to the court to handover her two cellphones which Rozina possessed during her six-hour long detention in the Health Ministry at the Dhaka Secretariat on May 17.The request for acquiring the cell phones also makes it clear that the prosecution will go ahead to see whether Rozina secretly filmed the secret documents regarding purchase of Covid vaccines from China and Russia. Health Ministry officials claimed that Rozina was caught red handed while filming the secret documents at the chamber of the relevant official in his absence. Rozina denied the allegations. At one stage the officials snatched her mobile phones and did not returned those despite her repeated request, according to leaked video footage that went viral in social media.During nearly six hours of detention Rozina was harassed, humiliated and physically assaulted on May 17, according to the leaked video footage to the social media. Later in the evening she was handed over to Shahbagh Police, by the officials of the Health Ministry, dubbed as the den of corrupt and inefficient officials.Police produced her before the court of the Metropolitan Magistrate on May 18. Thanks to police that she was not handcuffed when was brought to the court. After hearing the prosecution and the defence lawyers the court sent her to prison, fixing May 20, for issuing the order on her bail petition.However, on the scheduled day on May 20 the prosecution lawyers made a new legal twist with a leaked video footage in which Rozina was said to have confessed her guilt and was about to sign a paper confessing her offence of stealing government document. Though vehemently opposed by the defence lawyers, the court however wanted to see the footage. The prosecution in order to prolong the hearing, sought a week time to collect the footage from the social media. However, the court refused to give the week-long time and asked the prosecution to submit the document if they have at all on May 23, when a final order on the bail petition will be announced.Since Rozina's arrest, thousands of media-persons have been staging protests across the country and demanded her unconditional release. Ultimately her bail was secured with a serious condition of submitting her passport to the court, so that she cannot travel abroad during the trial which generally takes time due to backlog of litigations.The journalists who have been on their back foot since the passage of the Digital Security Act (DSA) in September, 2018, now find their back pressed hard on the wall by the corrupt sections of government officials after the trauma, hassle and arrest faced by one the celebrated journalist of the country.Although DSA was said to be aimed at curbing defamation of character assassination of individuals, organisations and the country, the act has given, police, government officials, political party leaders and vested quarters wider scopes to gag the media. According to police since the enactment of the DSA, several thousands of cases were filed and as many people mostly media persona have been arrested.Concerned people believe that the court will go ahead with the case against Rozina as it has taken the allegations in cognisance under the OSA, which applies non-bailable sections in the relevant cases involving the individual or the groups versus the state.However, legal experts say if Rozina is prosecuted and the allegations are proved she will have to serve jail term as per the provision of the OSA, which saysno unauthorised person shall make any photograph, sketch, plan, model, note or representation of any kind of any prohibited place or of any other place or area, notified by the Government as a place or area with regard to which such restriction appears to the Government to be expedient in the interests of the security of Bangladesh or of any part of or object in any such place or area.It says if any person contravenes any of the provisions of this section, he/she shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine or with both.Despite a leaked video that went viral in social media bears evidence that Rozina was humiliated at the Ministry, Health Minister Zahid Maleque, while taking to the media on May 21, denied that Rozina was harassed and insulted at his ministry. Moreover on the following day the Minister speaking at an event in Manikganj on May 22, asserted that if there was no rule of law the country would turn into a lawless state like Sudan. But according to political observers, the Minister failed to acknowledge that his staff breached law by detaining, torturing and humiliating a journalist at his Ministry.Court sources said due to the legal tangle, the order on Rozina's bail has been delayed for long seven days due to cunningness of the prosecution lawyers and some weakness of the defence lawyers, who probably failed to raise strong plea regarding an existing Right to Information Act, 2009 against the OSA of British colonial era.The case has depicted an erosion of harmony between professional groups, which were prevalent even in the recent years, when in occasion of such disputes or legal tangle involving any member of any professional group, members of other professions used to express solidarity, hold street protests and other campaigns. In those days when any disputes arose between or among different professional groups, neutral groups used to come up to solve the disputes.But this time when the dispute arose between a reputed journalist and the bureaucrats of the Health Ministry, no professional group has yet come forward with an intention to help or solve the dispute.Though the matter is now sub judice, there is still some scope for an out of court solution which might lead to the withdrawal of the charges, irrespective of its authenticity.In this case prosecution lawyers could proactively shorten the hearing without twisting the legal issues. Had they have ignored the issue of unsolicited video leakage the court would have granted bail to Rozina on May 18 last. This incident has created a visible rift between the government and the mainstream journalists, most of whom are inclined to pro- liberation section of the people who have strong support for the government.The majority members of the mainstream media were shocked as their demand was mostly ignored despite assurances from some important senior ministers and top leaders of the ruling party that they would see that Rozina gets justice.But the way her bail was delayed and was attached with some hard conditions, it seems that the administration won't show any clemency and withdraw charges against Rozina. Experts suggest that the administration should not antagonize the entire media at home and abroad by prosecuting a senior journalist on some allegations, which will be hard to prove. In this context the experts suggest the government to settle the issue out of court to strengthen the existing harmonious relations between the larger section of the media and the government.The experts also believe that by engaging the officials in a legal battle, the Health Ministry is like to be defeated in the ongoing war against the raging pandemic.The writer is Business Editor,The Daily Observer