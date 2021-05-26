Video
Home Countryside

Irregularity alleged in Pirojpur hospital building auction

Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, May 25: The building of 31-Bed Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex of the district has been auctioned out allegedly at a cheaper price.
Open auction calls were invited through newspapers. The auction committee was formed with Civil Surgeon Dr. Hassanat Yousuf Zaki, Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land) Md. Tauhidur Rahman, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Noni Gopal Roy, and District Health Engineer Habibur Rahman.
According to field sources, a total of 26 interested enterprises applied for the auction. But local influential quarter managed most of the interested parties asking them not to participate. Few firms took part on May 18 in the auction. The  two-storied building of 11 rooms was sold only at Tk 5 lakh.
Upazila Nirhai Ffficer (UNO) Sima Rani Dhar informed aggrieved parties can apply, and their application will be reconsidered.
 An aggrieved party, owner of Media Enterprise Jewel Hawlader made an application to the UNO. UNO gave assurance of taking the next step.
CS said, "If convenor of the auction committee manages local people what can we do".
According to locals, the price of the building will be at least Tk 15 lakh.



