Corona awareness campaign centre opens in Netrakona

NETRAKONA, May 25: A permanent corona awareness campaign centre has been launched in the district by the district administration. It has been set up at Moktarpara Mogra Bridge.

The centre was inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner Md Kamrul Hasan, NDC, as chief guest on Monday at 11:30 am.

The centre is intended to help socio-cultural organisations in the district in continuing their corona awareness campaign.

The chief guest handed over facemasks and sanitizers to leaders of six social and cultural organisations.

Deputy Commissioner Kazi Md Abdur Rahman presided over the inaugural function. Among others, it was attended by Superintendent of Police Md Akbar Ali Munsi.












