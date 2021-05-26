Preparations taken to tackle effect of Cyclone Yaas in coastal region



A low-lying area in Monpura of Bhola submerged on Tuesday due to the effect of Cyclone Yaas. photo: observer

Though Bangladesh is likely to be out of danger during the disaster, the authorities concerned have completed all-out preparations to save people.

KHULNA: Khulna, Satkhira and Bagerhat district administrations, Mongla Port Authority, Navy, and Coast Guard of Mongla West Zone have taken massive preparations in the coastal belt as the Met office issued Cautionary Signal Number 2.

Over five lakh coastal people will be taken to over 3,000 cyclone shelter centres while over 200 medical teams will work in the three - Khulna, Bagerhat and Satkhira coastal districts.

Of them, 1,048 cyclone centres including 724 schools, madrasas and colleges in Khulna and others in Bagerhat and Satkhira are being prepared while 116 medical teams in Khulna, 46 in Bagerhat and 36 in Satkhira and over 8,000 volunteers including 5,320 in Khulna have already been ready to provide services at the cyclone centres.

Khulna Divisional Administration at an emergency meeting that is chaired by Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Ismail Hossain in the conference room on Monday, decided to keep medical teams standby with adequate relief materials including drinking water and dry foods in all shelter centres during pre- and post-cyclone situation.

Deputy Commissioners and high officials of law-enforcement agencies, among others, were present at the meeting.

While talking with The Daily Observer on Monday, Khulna Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Ismail Hossain said Standing Order Disaster Management Committee (SOD), set up by the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, is functioning to coop people up from the natural disaster.

"Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) in coastal areas have been asked to be taken all-out preparations on evacuation, medical service and relief distribution before and after cyclone," he said.

"Authorities of Water Development Board (WDB) have been asked to take immediate preparation to repair all weak and vulnerable dams in coastal areas with the help of local public representatives including parliament members," he said, adding that Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) have also been asked to evacuate people from remote coastal areas if necessary.

SOD has taken preparation to evacuate coastal people towards cyclone shelters; medical teams, volunteers and dry foods and other relief materials and cash money to be sent to the UNOs in the coastal belt, he added.

Officer of Khulna District Disaster and Relief Md. Azizul Islam Zoardar said around 5,320 volunteers including members of Red Crescent Society, 116 medical teams with health workers have already prepared to cope with the upcoming disasters, and 16 control rooms to be set up, he said, adding, "announcement through loud speakers about the cyclone awareness starts from Monday afternoon in all coastal areas, and it will continue until further notice."

He said, safe drinking water and dry foods have been sent to the coastal areas, and Taka one lakh each have also been sent to the UNOs.

The Mongla Port Authority (MPA) will suspend their activities if the cyclone hits the coastal belt.

The decision was taken on Monday at a meeting with MPA officials including all heads with MPA Chairman Rear Admiral Muhammad Musa.

The vessels, anchored at the jetties, are being taken to the safer places, especially in outer anchorage with a view to protecting the jetties from any impending destruction likely to be caused by the cyclone, he said.

All fishing boats and trawlers on the East Bay have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice, he added.

BHOLA: The low-lying char lands in the district's Char Fasson Upazila were flooded as the water of the Meghna River increased more than four to five feet than normal tide due to the effect of Cyclone Yaas.

As a result, some villages under Dhalchar and Char Kukri Mukri unions went under five feet of the water.

About 15,000 people in the two unions became marooned by the sudden flood.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Toufique Elahi said 709 cyclone shelters were kept ready in the district. A medical team and a volunteer team were formed in each upazila to deal with the possible situation by the cyclone.

Besides, campaigns were conducted in remote areas of the district to create awareness among the people, he added.

BARGUNA: District administration has taken all-out preparations to deal with the possible damages by cyclonic storm Yaas.

They have been making announcement from the loudspeaker since morning to keep the inhabitants aware of the danger of cyclone.

Presided over by DC Habibur Rahman, an emergency meeting of the district disaster management committee was held on Monday through Zoom where the UNOs of six upazilas joined.

DC Habibur said 640 cyclone shelters were kept ready. A medical team and a volunteer team were formed at each upazila to deal with the possible situation by the cyclone.

Besides, campaigns were conducted in remote areas of the district to create awareness among the people, he added.

However, the district received 358 metric tonnes of rice and Tk 1.31 crore in cash from the government.

GAIBANDHA: Flood-affected people of Sadullapur Upazila got Flood Shelter Centre (FSC) from the government on Sunday to stay there safely along with their cattle and poultry birds during the floods.

The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took initiative to build a FSC in the area. Accordingly, the three-storied FSC was constructed on the ground of Idrakpur High School under Bongram union of the upazila in the district while the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief implemented the construction work of the FSC under a project involving Tk 3.16 crore, office sources said.

On Sunday afternoon, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the FSC in Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka City, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban, Dhaka as chief guest.





