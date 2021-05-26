Two murdered in two districts

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Khulna and Madaripur, in two days.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A suspected thief was killed in a mob-attack in Dumuria Upazila of the district early Monday.

Deceased Hafizur Rahman Gazi, 45, was a resident of Tipna Village in the upazila.

It was learned that Gazi was caught in Baruna Bazar when he was stealing away a van.

Locals, later, beat him mercilessly, leaving him critically injured in Tipna Balia Khali Bridge area.

Later, local union parishad member Mohsin and the victim's brother took him to Dumuria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Gazi dead at around 8:30am.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dumuria Police Station (PS) Obaidur Rahma confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

MADARIPUR: A van-puller was hacked to death by miscreants in Rajoir Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Abdus Salam, 55, was a resident of Hossainpur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said a group of unidentified men hacked Abdus Salam indiscriminately near Chanderbazar Bridge at night, leaving him dead on the spot.

They, later, left the body there.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Rajoir PS OC Sheikh Sadiq confirmed the incident.









