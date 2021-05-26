Four minors drown in two districts

Four minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Pabna and Bogura, on Monday and Tuesday.

SANTHIA, PABNA: Two minor girls drowned in the Ichhamati River in Santhia Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Mayesha Khatun, 8, was identified as daughter of Ashik of Boailmari Village under Santhia Municipality while Tayesha Khatun, 8, was identified as daughter of Rejaul of Char Boale in Suzannagar Upazila of Pabna.

According to locals, the cousin sisters, Mayesha and Tayesha, went to take bath in the Ichhamati River adjacent to Boailmari Pachimpara Jam-e-Masjid. While taking bath, one of them slipped into deep water of the river from the ghat, and then another one tried to rescue her. Later both of them went missing.

Later on, relatives recovered them from the river and took them to Santhia Hospital, where on-duty doctors declared them dead.

Their death has been condoled by Santhia Upazila Chairman and President of the upazila unit Awami League Abdullah Al Mahmud Delwar.

BOGURA: Two minor boys drowned in a pond in the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Maruf, 6, was the son of auto-driver Alamgir Hossain of Chanchaitara Village and Minar, 6, was the son of Milon Rahman of the same village. They were cousin brothers.

According to family sources, in the afternoon, Maruf and Minar were playing on the bank of the pond beside their house. After the afternoon, Maruf's mother started searching for them. Later on, they were recovered from the pond.

The cousins were taken to Bogura Shahid Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where on-duty doctors declared them dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Shahajanpur Police Station Abdul Mannan said, after completing legal formalities, the bodies were handed over to their families.







