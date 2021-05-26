Video
Wednesday, 26 May, 2021
Home Countryside

Gaibandha students distribute masks to the poor

Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, May 25: Amader Gaibandha, a non-profit organization formed by the Gaibandha students studying in colleges and universities in the country, has taken up an initiative to distribute 5,000 masks to the distressed and helpless people affected from Covid-19 pandemic.
The objective of the mask distribution is to inspire the poor people to wear masks to halt the spread of coronavirus in the country.
Shayham Rahman, president of the organisation, said as many as 5,000 pieces of mask would be distributed to the corona-affected people in the district this month with the financial support of Gaibandha Zila Parishad (GZP).
Of these, around 3,000 pieces of mask had already been distributed, and the rest would be distributed by May 31, he added.
Earlier, the organisation provided 13 kinds of food items to the 200 poor families each in the district town on May 13 in exchange of One Taka to help them celebrate the Eid festival, he added.
Earlier, Chairman of the GZP Ataur Rahman Sarker Ata formally inaugurated the mask distribution activity to the poor in front of the Zila Parishad in the district town on May 20, 2021 as chief guest.
Speaking on the occasion, Ataur Rahman Sarker Ata said the GZP would provide help and assistance to conduct such type of welfare activities for the mass       people.
The executive members of the organisations and volunteers were present on the occasion.


