Wednesday, 26 May, 2021, 8:31 PM
Home Countryside

Lightning kills 8 in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Our Correspondents

At least eight people were killed by lightning strike in two districts- Sirajganj and Chapainawabganj, on Monday.
SIRAJGANJ: Four people were killed by lightning strikes in Shahzadpur and Ullapara upazilas of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Najmul, 15, a ninth grader and son of Ajam Bepari of Dugli Village, Hashem Ali, 25, son of Ajgar Ali of Chithulia, and Sakera Begum, 56, of Chithulia, in Shahzadpur, and Mohana Khatun, 17, a tenth grader and daughter of Md Mosharraf Hossain of Pashchim Khrishnapur in Ullapara Upazila.
In Shahzadpur Upazila, thunderbolt struck Najmul and Hashem when they were working in a paddy field at Chithulia. They both died on the spot.
Meanwhile, Sakera died after being struck by lightning when she was returning home from her daughter's house.
Shahzadpur UNO Shah Md Shamzuzzoha confirmed the matter.
In Ullapara Upazila, Mohana was killed by lightning strike when she was working in a paddy field at her village.
CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Four people including three children were killed by lightning strike in Sadar and Gomostapur upazilas of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Al Amin,14, son of Shariful Islam of Sabania area, and Rabiul Islam, 30, of Harma area, in Sadar Upazila, and Khushi,12, daughter of Biplob of Rahanpur poura area, and Sadia,10, daughter of Nazmul of Lalkopra Village in Gomostapur Upazila.
In Sadar Upazila, thunderbolt struck Rabiul and his father when they were bringing back their buffalos from field.
Rabiul died on the spot and his father received injuries while two buffalos also died.
Meanwhile, Al Amin died being struck by lightning when he was collecting litchis.
Khushi and Sadia were struck by thunderbolt while collecting mangoes during storm in the afternoon, in which they were critically injured.
They were declared dead at the upazila health complex.


