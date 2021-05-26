Australia to close embassy in Afghanistan over security fears

KABUL, May 25: Australia on Tuesday abruptly announced it will shutter its embassy in Afghanistan this week, expressing fears over the "increasingly uncertain security environment" in Kabul as foreign troops withdraw.

The Taliban, who have ramped up violence across the country in recent weeks, reacted by saying they would provide a "safe environment" to diplomats and humanitarian organisations.

The United States and allied forces are in the final stages of pulling out their remaining troops from Afghanistan, ending America's longest-ever war, but heralding an uncertain future for a nation in the tightening grip of Taliban militants. -AFP







