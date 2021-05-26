Video
Wednesday, 26 May, 2021, 8:31 PM
Flick steps out of Loew's shadow to become Germany's main man

Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

BERLIN, MAY 25: Having long played second fiddle to Joachim Loew in the national team dugout, new Germany coach Hansi Flick will crown a meteoric rise to touchline stardom when he takes over from his former boss after Euro 2020.
Flick helped mastermind a golden era as Loew's assistant coach for eight years up until 2014, culminating with Germany's World Cup win in Brazil.
Yet since leaving the German Football Association (DFB) in 2017, Flick has become a coaching star in his own right thanks to a whirlwind spell in charge of Bayern Munich.
In just 18 months at the helm of Germany's biggest club, Flick racked up seven trophies, including a historic Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League treble in the 2019/20 season.
His recent success and historic ties to the DFB made him strong favourite to take over the national team after Loew announced he would end a 15-year reign following the delayed Euro 2020 in June and July.
"I think everyone agrees that Hansi has what it takes to lead top players, whether that was in his many years with us or recently with Bayern," said Loew in March when asked about his potential successor.
On Tuesday, the DFB announced they had got their man, tying Flick down on a three-year deal as Germany's 10th head coach since World War II.
Born in 1965, Flick enjoyed a short but successful playing career, winning four Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich in the late 1980s.
After injuries forced the midfielder to retire at 28, Flick had spells coaching lower-league clubs, and notably kickstarted Hoffenheim's eventual rise to the Bundesliga with promotion from the fourth to the third tier in 2001.
Yet it was as Loew's assistant from 2006 to 2014 that Flick gained national fame, helping Germany to five successive semi-final appearances at major tournaments.
He played a crucial role in the 2014 World Cup triumph, famously urging Loew to practise set-pieces more in training sessions ahead of the tournament. A popular figure in the dressing room, he was also praised for his sportsmanship that summer, telling the players to rein in their celebrations after Germany's 7-1 historic thrashing of hosts Brazil in the semi-finals.    -AFP



