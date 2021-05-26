Suarez delighted if Messi stays at Barcelona

MADRID, MAY 25: Lionel Messi's friend and former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez has urged the Argentinian not to leave the Catalan club, telling Cope radio on Tuesday he would be "delighted if Messi remains".

Messi, 33, joined Barcelona as a 13-year-old but is out of contract at the end of June.

Negotiations are reported to be ongoing but there has inevitably been a wealth of speculation about his future, including a possible move to Manchester City to link up with former boss Pep Guardiola.

Suarez, who just celebrated winning La Liga with Atletico Madrid after being axed by Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman last year, would prefer to see Messi stay with the club he has represented throughout his professional career. -AFP





