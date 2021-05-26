

Niaz splits point after 5th round

GM Enamul Hossain, I'M Moahmmad Fahad Rahman and FM Subrota Biswas earned 2.5 points each while I'M Abu Sufian Shakil bagged two points after the fifth round.

In the fifth round matches held today, GM Niaz Murshed split points with GM Gholami Aryan of Iran. GM Niaz played with black pieces in the Benko Gambit game, once a time GM Niaz had better position but he couldn't continue and finally drew after 37 moves.

GM Razib lost to IM Tin Jingyao of Singapore. GM Razib played with black pieces with Semi Slav Defense, the game continued to the Botvinnik system and FM Razib reached a winning position but in 36 moves he made a blunder and finally lost at 44th moves.

FM Subrota beat Henry Lopez of the Philippines. FM Subrota played with white pieces in Modern Benoni and won 56 moves.

IM Fahad drew with FM Siddharth Jagadeesh of Singapore. IM Fahad played with white pieces against Caro-Kann Defense of FM Jagadeesh and continued to Advance variation; the games ended in 52nd moves. Shakil lost to I'M Bibisara Assaubayva of Kazakhstan. IM Shakil played black pieces with Slav Defense and lost 31 moves.

The sixth round games start tomorrow at 12 pm (BST) and Bangladeshi players will play their games from the Bangladesh Chess Federation

hall-room. -BSS







