Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 May, 2021, 8:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497       
Home Sports

Niaz splits point after 5th round

Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

Niaz splits point after 5th round

Niaz splits point after 5th round

GM Niaz Murshed split points with GM Gholami Aryan of Iran and secured three points after the fifth round games of the Asian Continental Individual Chess Championship (Hybrid chess), held on Tuesday.
GM Enamul Hossain, I'M Moahmmad Fahad Rahman and FM Subrota Biswas earned 2.5 points each while I'M Abu Sufian Shakil bagged two points after the fifth round.
In the fifth round matches held today, GM Niaz Murshed split points with GM Gholami Aryan of Iran. GM Niaz played with black pieces in the Benko Gambit game, once a time GM Niaz had better position but he couldn't continue and finally drew after 37 moves.
GM Razib lost to IM Tin Jingyao of Singapore. GM Razib played with black pieces with Semi Slav Defense, the game continued to the Botvinnik system and FM Razib reached a winning position but in 36 moves he made a blunder and finally lost at 44th moves.
FM Subrota beat Henry Lopez of the Philippines. FM Subrota played with white pieces in Modern Benoni and won 56 moves.
IM Fahad drew with FM Siddharth Jagadeesh of Singapore. IM Fahad played with white pieces against Caro-Kann Defense of FM Jagadeesh and continued to Advance variation; the games ended in 52nd moves. Shakil lost to I'M Bibisara Assaubayva of Kazakhstan. IM Shakil played black pieces with Slav Defense and lost 31 moves.
The sixth round games start tomorrow at 12 pm (BST) and Bangladeshi players will play their games from the Bangladesh Chess Federation
hall-room.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Flick steps out of Loew's shadow to become Germany's main man
Aguero close to Barcelona deal: ManC boss Guardiola
Suarez delighted if Messi stays at Barcelona
'I want a trophy' Benzema eyes silverware
Bangladesh’s Shoriful Islam (2L) celebrates with his teammates
Niaz splits point after 5th round
Former England cricketer proud of mother and son century stand
Taskin replaces Saifuddin as concussion sub


Latest News
Amazon snaps up James Bond owner MGM for $8.45 bln
Mango Special train on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route to launch
25 villages flooded in Bhola
BNP sends medicines for Palestinians
Actor Farooque taken to ICU again
13 villages flooded in high tide in Noakhali
Fugitive murder convict arrested in Dhamrai
Touchstone Shiva Lingam idol recovered in Naogaon
Man 'commits suicide' as family say no to marriage
Man's body parts in septic tank: Wife, imam remanded
Most Read News
Is black fungus a threat to Bangladesh?
Schoolboy drowns in Bhogai
A vaccine unborn
SLC asks: Why is the hotel not exclusive for teams?
Geoscientists hopeful of gas reserve in Faridpur-Rajbari area
Understanding Nazrul’s poetry: Trail to restore love and peace
History beckons Bangladesh in second ODI against Sri Lanka
The ceasefire does not mark win for the Palestinians
Two Tk 1098cr CCC projects to be completed by next month
Minor cereals: A good option for climate resilient agriculture
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft