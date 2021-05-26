Video
Taskin replaces Saifuddin as concussion sub

Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123

Taskin Ahmed replaced Saifuddin as Bangladesh's concussion substitute in the second ODI against Sri Lanka at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
"Bangladesh all rounder Mohammad Shaifuddin was hit on his helmet while batting in the second ODI. He has shown signs of concussion and for his safety Shaifuddin is being substituted on the match by a like-for-like player Taskin Ahmed," A BCB press release confirmed at the halfway through the game.
Taskin, who went wicket-less in the first game was originally replaced by debutant Shoriful Islam in the game.
Saifuddin scored 11 off 30 before being run out in the match. Bangladesh put up 246 before being all out in 48.1 overs, thanks to a brilliant 127 ball-125 runs from Mushfiqur Rahim.
Bangladesh won the first game by 33 runs and eying to wrap up the three-match series, by winning this game.     -BSS


