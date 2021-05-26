Video
Wednesday, 26 May, 2021, 8:30 PM
latest Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497       
Archers return home with silver

Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145

The 12-member Bangladesh national archery contingent returned Dhaka on Tuesday after completing Archery World Cup 2021 Satge-2 in Lausanne, Switzerland. Losing to Nederland in the final round on Sunday, archers Ruman Shana and Diya Siddique won silver medal in Recurve Mixed Teams event and it was the ever best result of the country in the World Cup. After returning in Dhaka on Tuesday, the archers and officials went into quarantine at the Archery Training Centre at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi, Gazipur. Afterwards, the archers are to begin with preparation for the Paris 2021 Hyundai Archery World Cup Stage-3 which is scheduled to be played from the 21st to 27th of June in Paris, France.    photo: BAF





