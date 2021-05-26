

Biplu concentrates on preparation

The grief for not going to Saudi Arabia is found in national football team's midfielder Biplu Ahmed's tone, but the fastest midfielder of the team is not willing to look back, rather he concentrates to take preparation in remaining time they have in hand before facing India, Afghanistan and Oman in the qualifiers matches.

"We were scheduled to leave for Saudi Arabia yesterday (Monday)��� we are mentally prepared to go in Saudi Arabia but we were mentally upset a little bit when we came to learn that our tip has been postponed suddenly ��. anyway we were told that a practice match will be held here and we are taking preparation for that," said Biplu Ahmed during the team's practice session at the Bangabandhu National Stadium.

The level of preparation in the Saudi Arabia is different compared to home soil. In this case Biplu said it must be somewhat different because the foreign team, club ground is much better than ours and their other facilities are also better than ours.

Biplu however hoped that the preparation which they are taking in the local ground will also be proven effective for the team.

During the Covid-19 pandemic the national booters usually take all kinds of precautions to avoid infection. Even after that, if any player gets infected, Then the matter is terrifying.

Biplu Ahmed, replying to a question, also admitted that: "All have Covid-19 panic in mind �. we are moving safely and we are not going outside in the hotel � we are all trying to maintain distance as much as we can."

Commenting about his teammate Mohammad Ibrahim who tested Covid-19 positive, the midfielder said Ibrahim is physically healthy having no any symptoms and he is still in quarantine in a hotel.

On the other hand, team's skipper Jamal Bhuyan highlighted the differences between Bangladesh and other teams regarding the plans for the World Cup qualifiers matches.

He talking to the pressmen in the practice session said: "We are just planning while the others (rivals) have planned long before with the qualifiers matches �.. we have no fixed match with the other team,"

Asked whether injury of some regular players will impede performance of the team, Jamal said "This will be known after the practice match. Missing some important players � there is nothing to do �� those who are in the team will play the match."

Jamal admitted that the team suffered a loss for the postponement of Saudi Arabia trip because their three rivals (India, Afghanistan and Oman) in the World Cup qualifiers already started their preparation for a long time before.

Replying to a question Jamal said it'll be better for the team if they are able to go in Saudi Arabia for the camp because the Saudi Arabia's weather is different compared to Bangladesh.

Asked how much will be possible for Bangladesh to beat India and Afghanistan in the World Cup Qualifiers who are better in ranking, Jamal however could not give a satisfactory reply in this regard.

The footballers are disappointed as the other countries play regular friendly matches while Jamal Bhuyan and Co have nothing to do but to loot at.

Jamal said the boys are a little bit disappointed because they are not

going outside to play any match. -BSS







