Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 May, 2021, 8:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497       
Home Sports

Sri Lankan team to return home via Chartered Flight on May 29

Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lankan team now playing the three-match ODI series in Bangladesh will return home via Chartered Flight, according to Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage, the Foreign Ministry secretary.
Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo on Tuesday evening, he said, "yes, our airport is closed for all commercial flight passengers and a special permission will be given for the Sri Lankan cricket team to arrive here".
The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka has suspended international flights till May 31.
Sri Lankan team is scheduled to arrive on 29th May, the day after the third and the final ODI is played.
"Covid Task Force, Health Ministry and the Civil Aviation Authorities are working together to ensure the smooth arrival of our team", he said, adding "the quarantine period for them will also be decided".
The team left for Bangladesh on a commercial flight on May 16. Spending three days in their hotel rooms, the players have now been playing the ODI series.
The team with few changes (and possibly 22 players) will leave for England next month.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Flick steps out of Loew's shadow to become Germany's main man
Aguero close to Barcelona deal: ManC boss Guardiola
Suarez delighted if Messi stays at Barcelona
'I want a trophy' Benzema eyes silverware
Bangladesh’s Shoriful Islam (2L) celebrates with his teammates
Niaz splits point after 5th round
Former England cricketer proud of mother and son century stand
Taskin replaces Saifuddin as concussion sub


Latest News
Amazon snaps up James Bond owner MGM for $8.45 bln
Mango Special train on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route to launch
25 villages flooded in Bhola
BNP sends medicines for Palestinians
Actor Farooque taken to ICU again
13 villages flooded in high tide in Noakhali
Fugitive murder convict arrested in Dhamrai
Touchstone Shiva Lingam idol recovered in Naogaon
Man 'commits suicide' as family say no to marriage
Man's body parts in septic tank: Wife, imam remanded
Most Read News
Is black fungus a threat to Bangladesh?
Schoolboy drowns in Bhogai
A vaccine unborn
SLC asks: Why is the hotel not exclusive for teams?
Geoscientists hopeful of gas reserve in Faridpur-Rajbari area
Understanding Nazrul’s poetry: Trail to restore love and peace
History beckons Bangladesh in second ODI against Sri Lanka
The ceasefire does not mark win for the Palestinians
Two Tk 1098cr CCC projects to be completed by next month
Minor cereals: A good option for climate resilient agriculture
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft