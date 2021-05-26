Sri Lankan team to return home via Chartered Flight on May 29

Sri Lankan team now playing the three-match ODI series in Bangladesh will return home via Chartered Flight, according to Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage, the Foreign Ministry secretary.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo on Tuesday evening, he said, "yes, our airport is closed for all commercial flight passengers and a special permission will be given for the Sri Lankan cricket team to arrive here".

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka has suspended international flights till May 31.

Sri Lankan team is scheduled to arrive on 29th May, the day after the third and the final ODI is played.

"Covid Task Force, Health Ministry and the Civil Aviation Authorities are working together to ensure the smooth arrival of our team", he said, adding "the quarantine period for them will also be decided".

The team left for Bangladesh on a commercial flight on May 16. Spending three days in their hotel rooms, the players have now been playing the ODI series.

The team with few changes (and possibly 22 players) will leave for England next month.








