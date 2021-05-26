Video
latest Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497       
Home Sports

Australia to visit Bangladesh to play five T20Is

Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

Australia has agreed to play five T20 Internationals instead of three matches during their tour in Bangladesh later this year, intended to serve as preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cricket operations chairman said these five matches will be held within eight or nine days.
The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India in October-November but the venue is likely to be shifted given the uncontrollable Covid-19 condition there.
"We don't know whether India can host the tournament but we would take our preparation. You know, we wanted to make the three-match T20 series against Australia to five and they agreed with the proposal and it will be held within eight or nine days. We are trying to take our best preparation for the tournament," Akram Khan said on Tuesday.
This will be Australia's first tour in Bangladesh since 2017 when they drew the two-match Test series by 1-1.
Australia earlier was set to tour Bangladesh for a two-match Test series last year, which was the part of ICC World Test Championship. However, the outbreak of the Covid-19 forced the postponement of the series.
Alongside hosting Australia, Bangladesh will also host England for white-ball series ahead of the T20 World Cup.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh dropped a Test in their Zimbabwe's tour in July for the sake of a T20 match.
Akram said Bangladesh will now play one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is against Zimbabwe.
"Since we have to be in bio-bubble, it is quite tough to stay in a country for a long time. Moreover, there is T20 World Cup ahead, so we dropped a Test match for the sake of a T20 game," he added.     -BSS


