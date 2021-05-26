Video
latest Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497       
Sports

FIFA, AFC preliminary joint qualifiers

Boys to play practice match at home

Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh national football team's practice session at Bangabandhu National Stadium on Tuesday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh national football team's practice session at Bangabandhu National Stadium on Tuesday. photo: BFF

The officials of Bangladesh national football team are planning to play a practice match in Dhaka before leaving for Qatar to play the three remaining matches of preliminary joint qualification round-2 of 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar and 2023 AFC Asian Cup, China.
The boys in red and green outfits are scheduled to face Afghanistan, India and Oman in the three remaining matches in a centralised venue in Qatar where they will meet Afghanistan on the third of June and will face India on the seventh of June and Oman on 15 June.
The boys were primarily scheduled to fly for Qatar on 23rd May to play the qualifiers. But Qatar officials failed to ensure necessary facilities there and that is why Bangladesh FF rescheduled the flight to the 30th May.
Later, the team officials took an initiative to send the boys to Saudi Arabia to cope with the condition and play a few practice matches against some local teams. But that tour was cancelled as well after the Arab country failed to provide the team with necessary documents to slacken the mandatory quarantine period after reaching the country. Such dramas have slight impact on morale of the boys.
In this situation, Bangladesh officials are now thinking of playing a practice match in Dhaka instead. In the meantime, the boys are doing regular practice at BNS.
Skipper Jamal Bhuiyan said, "There is a match today (Tuesday) between Indonesia and Afghanistan. Our coach will analyse strategy of the Afghans in the match and plan our game then"
Jamal told media that they have not begin analysing opponent teams' strategies, formations and game style. He too thought that failing to go Saudi Arabia to play practice matches would have bad impact on the team. He said, "The Afghans had practiced for last one month while India started their training even before. They already have plans about practice matches and opponents."
The critics too believe that thinking and planning ahead were never a strong suit of Bangladesh team management. While the others have better planning and execution history, local team management is still not up to the mark.





