

Premier Bank to fund Covid affected SMEs

Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP, Minister, Ministry of Industries was present at the programme as the chief guest and Kamal Ahmed Mojumder MP, State Minister, Ministry of Industries was present in the programme as special guest and Prof. Dr. Md. Masudur Rahman, Chairperson, SME Foundation presided over the programme as president.

M. Reazul Karim, FCMA, Managing Director and CEO of The Premier Bank Limited, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO, Mutual Trust Bank Limited; Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, Head of SME and Agriculture Banking Division of The Premier Bank Limited; SME Entrepreneurs and senior officials of both organisations were also present in the programme.

An Agreement has been signed between The Premier Bank Limited and SME Foundation for providing loan facility to the SME Business in rural and suburban areas of Bangladesh affected by pandemic of C-19. SME Loan Distribution Ceremony held through digital platform, says a press release.Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP, Minister, Ministry of Industries was present at the programme as the chief guest and Kamal Ahmed Mojumder MP, State Minister, Ministry of Industries was present in the programme as special guest and Prof. Dr. Md. Masudur Rahman, Chairperson, SME Foundation presided over the programme as president.M. Reazul Karim, FCMA, Managing Director and CEO of The Premier Bank Limited, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO, Mutual Trust Bank Limited; Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, Head of SME and Agriculture Banking Division of The Premier Bank Limited; SME Entrepreneurs and senior officials of both organisations were also present in the programme.