Committee formed to identify rumor mongers

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), a regulatory body has formed a four-member investigation committee to identify people who are spreading rumors about the stock market through various social media including Facebook and WhatsApp.

The committee was formed on Monday headed by BSEC director Rajib Ahmed. The committee has been asked to submit its report within 30 working days.

According to the BSEC, some people have been spreading rumors about the stock market on various social media including Facebook and WhatsApp for several days. So, in the interest of investors, it is necessary to identify the rumor mongers and take legal action. From that thought, BSEC has made this investigation committee. -BSS









