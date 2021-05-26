Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 May, 2021, 8:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497       
Home Business

IATA’s Walsh says airline industry will be smaller after crisis

Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

DUBAI, May 25: The head of global airline body IATA expects the industry to emerge from the coronavirus crisis smaller and more cautious, doubting airlines will try to expand through acquisitions.
The airline industry has been crippled by the pandemic, which continues to leave many aircraft around the world grounded or flying near-empty as demand limps towards a recovery.
"It will be a smaller industry. We are not going to recover all the capacity," International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General Willie Walsh said in a pre-recorded online interview broadcast on Monday. He cited the swathes of aircraft retired and employees laid off or placed on furlough.
"It will be a more cautious industry. I don't expect to see M&A (merger and acquisition) activity, principally because people will be guarded about the cash they have."
Walsh, the former chief executive of British Airways owner IAG, said that spending "valuable cash resources" would be "too risky" but he believes there will be consolidation through airlines shrinking their operations and some failing.
"It's going to take airlines time to repair their balance sheets," he said.
IATA has forecast global travel demand to return to 2019, pre-pandemic levels in 2024.
While those airlines that survive would fill the gaps left by those that fail, they would have to be careful how quickly they rebuild, Walsh said, urging caution.
"Airlines are not going to be able to take the risk of operating unprofitable routes in the short term," he told aviation consultant John Strickland.
However, Walsh does not believe the crisis has undermined airline business models such as those for regional or low-cost carriers among others.
"Nothing has changed the competitive nature of this industry," he said.
After hosting a meeting with Forto's CEO Wax last month, Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a client note that the rise of digital forwarders means more deals are likely.
"The continued use of legacy systems and processes by incumbent freight forwarders suggests market share opportunities for new digital operators," the analysts wrote. "It may also provide consolidation opportunities for the top tier."    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Premier Bank to fund Covid affected SMEs
Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down
Committee formed to identify rumor mongers
IATA’s Walsh says airline industry will be smaller after crisis
Shohoz resumes bus ticket booking online
DSE ends mixed with big turnover, CSE rises
Four survey teams of VAT Intelligence are in fields


Latest News
Amazon snaps up James Bond owner MGM for $8.45 bln
Mango Special train on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route to launch
25 villages flooded in Bhola
BNP sends medicines for Palestinians
Actor Farooque taken to ICU again
13 villages flooded in high tide in Noakhali
Fugitive murder convict arrested in Dhamrai
Touchstone Shiva Lingam idol recovered in Naogaon
Man 'commits suicide' as family say no to marriage
Man's body parts in septic tank: Wife, imam remanded
Most Read News
Is black fungus a threat to Bangladesh?
Schoolboy drowns in Bhogai
A vaccine unborn
SLC asks: Why is the hotel not exclusive for teams?
Geoscientists hopeful of gas reserve in Faridpur-Rajbari area
Understanding Nazrul’s poetry: Trail to restore love and peace
History beckons Bangladesh in second ODI against Sri Lanka
The ceasefire does not mark win for the Palestinians
Two Tk 1098cr CCC projects to be completed by next month
Minor cereals: A good option for climate resilient agriculture
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft