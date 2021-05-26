Video
Wednesday, 26 May, 2021, 8:29 PM
Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497       
Shohoz resumes bus ticket booking online

Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Shohoz, the country's leading SuperApp has resumed its bus ticket booking services as inter-district bus service resumes from 24th May, at half capacity across the country after a prolonged period of restrictions on public transport.
Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, safety has always been in the forefront of all its services. Shohoz encourages its partner bus operators and customers to follow the necessary hygiene rules even when buying tickets offline.
All ticket booking processes are being operated ensuring usage of mask, regular hand sanitation, and maintaining a safe distance by the bus operators. However, to ensure maximum safety, Shohoz encourages everyone to book tickets online.
The confirmation message of tickets booked from Shohoz provides a guaranteed booking for the customers without the hassle of offline booking. To avail the online tickets, passengers simply need to show the confirmation message from their mobile to the bus counter.
Along with Shohoz SuperApp, passengers will be able to book tickets from the 'Shohoz Ticket' option on the bKash mobile app.
Along with the facility to book tickets from anywhere, at any time users can enjoy insurance services. To avail the insurance, consumers have to add only BDT 10 extra per person to the original the bus ticket price. In the occurrence of accident while traveling, the family of the insurance holder will be paid up to a maximum of BDT 150,000 in case of injury or death.
Additionally, passengers can avail the same insurance facility offline from the ticket counter of SR Travels (Pvt.) Ltd., Saintmartin Travels, Royal Coach, Orin Travels, Manik Express, Kotalipara Starline, Tungipara Express, Saintmartin 2020 (Pvt.) Ltd., M.R Enterprise and Shuvo Basundhara Paribahan.


