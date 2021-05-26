DSE ends mixed with big turnover, CSE rises

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed with a big turnover that soared to Tk 20 billion as investors took fresh stakes, for which indicators on Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose significantly on Tuesday.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 41.88 points or 0.71 per cent to 5,884. The DSEX added more than 97 points in the two consecutive sessions.

The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) saw a fractional gain of 0.67 points to 1270 while the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 2.70 points to 2,170, at the close of the trading, at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE rose to Tk 20.08 billion, up 10.32 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 18.20 billion.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 360 issues traded, 164 advanced, 150 declined and 46 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- continued to dominate the turnover chart with shares worth about Tk 1.41 billion changing hands, followed by LankaBangla Finance (Tk530 million), NRB Commercial Bank (Tk 444 million), Prime Bank (Tk 433 million) and Green Delta Insurance (Tk 361 million).

AB Bank was the day's top gainer hitting the upper limit circuit breaker with a 10 per cent rise, while Aramit Cement was the worst loser, losing 5.86 per cent.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) added 134 points to settle at 17,070 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 82 points to close at 10,286.

Of the issues traded, 146 advanced, 119 declined and 29 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 54.17 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 1.49 billion.





