Four survey teams of VAT Intelligence are in fields

Four survey teams of VAT Intelligence have been formed to collect VAT related information after visiting various markets, shopping malls, factories and service related organizations inside and outside the capital.

These four teams were formed on Monday and those visited and started conducting survey in various important markets and shopping malls in the capital like Tokyo Square in Mohammadpur, Sunrise Plaza and Orchid Plaza in Dhanmondi, Navana Tower in Gulshan, Anannya market in Baridhara and Hazi Hossain Plaza near Rupganj Bridge.

The concerned officials of VAT Intelligence said that they are collecting various VAT related information like VAT registration number, ensuring that the VAT registration certificates are being hanged at a visible place, nature of the sold products and services, TINs, size of the shops and rent, number of employees and their approximate salaries.

Besides, they are also looking for the monthly average electricity bills and the VAT returns alongside monthly amount of VAT from July 2020 to April 2021.

The officials said they would find out and thus motivate those business houses which are yet to be registered and paying VAT.

Besides, legal action will be taken against those registered business houses which are evading VAT or not paying VAT regularly. -BSS



