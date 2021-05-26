Realme launches new smartphone

Realme has unleashed 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow and super cool AIoT products - Buds Air 2 & Buds Air 2 Neo - through an online launch event on 24 May 2021 to keep up with the needs of the youth.

Inspired by the theme 'Enlighten the Youth', realme invited Rapper Black Zang and Tech Reviewer, Samzone, who demonstrated the way to be successful by riding on the power and innovation of current trends and technology during the launch event, says a press release.

Two other releases - realme Buds Air 2 and realme Buds Air 2 Neo have been priced at BDT 4,999 and BDT 3,999 only respectively. realme Buds Air 2 will be available at 7 pm on May 25 at a 30% discount on Evaly for a special price of only BDT 3,499. You can also get cashback up to 10% on cash payments through Nagad, 12% on bKash and up to 12% on Lanka Bangla. Click here to buy - https://rebrand.ly/Buy_Now_realmeBudsAir2.



