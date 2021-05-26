Video
latest Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497       
Business

Huawei to unveil new operating system for smartphones

Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

SHANGHAI, May 25: Chinese tech giant Huawei on Tuesday said it would launch a long-awaited new operating system for smartphones next week, part of an all-out push into the software industry aimed at weathering US sanctions and taking on Google's Android.
Huawei tipped the June 2 launch of its HarmonyOS platform in a short teaser on social media, just as an internal memo came to light in which company founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei outlined plans to go big in software.
The 76-year-old assured staff that "in the software domain, the US will have very little control over our future development, and we have much autonomy."
Huawei's plans are the latest signs of a radical transformation at the Shenzhen-based company, which is moving quickly into new product lines seen as less vulnerable to US pressure and a re-focus on its core domestic market.
Donald Trump in 2018 launched an aggressive US campaign to isolate Huawei when he was president, saying its networking equipment installed worldwide could be used by China's Communist Party for espionage or sabotage.
The world's largest maker of telecom networking gear was barred from the huge American market and cut off from global component supply chains. Access to Google's Android operating system was also forbidden, and Washington has pressured allies to ban or rip out Huawei gear from their telecom networks.
The Android curbs have threatened to torpedo Huawei's smartphone business -- once in the global top three along with Samsung and Apple -- forcing it to create HarmonyOS.
Analysts warn that creating a successful new mobile operating system is exceedingly difficult in a world where Android and iOS are firmly entrenched, and next Wednesday's launch will be watched closely by the tech world.    -AFP


