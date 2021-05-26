Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 May, 2021, 8:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497       
Home Business

Egypt slashes Suez canal blockage compensation claim to $550m

Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

Egypt slashes Suez canal blockage compensation claim to $550m

Egypt slashes Suez canal blockage compensation claim to $550m

CAIRO, May 25: Egypt has slashed millions of dollars off its compensation claim against the Japanese owner of a megaship that blocked the Suez canal in March, the canal authority chief said late Sunday.
Egyptian authorities had seized the 200,000-tonne MV Ever Given in April and lodged a claim in a local court demanding $916 million from its owner Shoei Kisen Kaisha in compensation for the ship's release.
But Suez Canal Authority (SCA) head Osama Rabie said the claim had been dropped to $550 million in a televised interview with talk show host Amr Adib late Sunday.
"After the owners of the ship estimated the costs of the cargo loaded to be around $775 million, we respected this and reduced the (compensation) claim to $550 million," he said.
The Ever Given became diagonally stuck in the narrow but crucial global trade artery in a sandstorm on March 23, triggering a mammoth six-day-long effort by Egyptian personnel and international salvage specialists to dislodge it.
The waterway connects the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea and is used for more than 10 percent of world trade.
Egypt lost between $12 million and $15 million in revenues for each day the canal was closed, according to SCA figures.
A court in Ismailia, where the SCA is headquartered, ruled Sunday the ongoing case against Shoei Kisen Kaisha would be moved to a more specialised court on May 29.
The SCA also announced Sunday in a statement that one of its rescue workers had died during the salvage efforts, but did not provide further details. Earlier this month, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi approved massive expansion of the canal to avoid future blockages.
    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Premier Bank to fund Covid affected SMEs
Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down
Committee formed to identify rumor mongers
IATA’s Walsh says airline industry will be smaller after crisis
Shohoz resumes bus ticket booking online
DSE ends mixed with big turnover, CSE rises
Four survey teams of VAT Intelligence are in fields


Latest News
Amazon snaps up James Bond owner MGM for $8.45 bln
Mango Special train on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route to launch
25 villages flooded in Bhola
BNP sends medicines for Palestinians
Actor Farooque taken to ICU again
13 villages flooded in high tide in Noakhali
Fugitive murder convict arrested in Dhamrai
Touchstone Shiva Lingam idol recovered in Naogaon
Man 'commits suicide' as family say no to marriage
Man's body parts in septic tank: Wife, imam remanded
Most Read News
Is black fungus a threat to Bangladesh?
Schoolboy drowns in Bhogai
A vaccine unborn
SLC asks: Why is the hotel not exclusive for teams?
Geoscientists hopeful of gas reserve in Faridpur-Rajbari area
Understanding Nazrul’s poetry: Trail to restore love and peace
History beckons Bangladesh in second ODI against Sri Lanka
The ceasefire does not mark win for the Palestinians
Two Tk 1098cr CCC projects to be completed by next month
Minor cereals: A good option for climate resilient agriculture
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft