Robi providing emergency free data-minute to customers

The leading digital services provider of the country, Robi, is offering free data and minutes to customers who have been unable to recharge their mobile account due to the ongoing lockdown situation of Covid-19. Customers can avail 10 minutes of talk time and 50 MB data under the offer.

More than 1 crore Robi subscribers can avail the offer. The timely offer can be activated by dialing the code of *212*2#. This three-day emergency offer can be availed once, says a press release.



