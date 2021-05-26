Video
Wednesday, 26 May, 2021
Business

Commerce Ministry, BGMEA to set up innovation center

Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The WTO Cell, the Ministry of Commerce and the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Monday to establish a centre for innovation, efficiency and OSH to enhance the competitiveness of the RMG industry of Bangladesh.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and the ministry's Senior Secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin were present at the agreement signing ceremony held at the ministry's conference room on Monday.
Md Hafizur Rahman, Project Director, Export Diversification and Competitiveness Development Project (Tier-II) and DG, WTO Cell, Ministry of Commerce and Faruque Hassan, President, BGMEA signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.
The Centre for Innovation, Efficiency and OSH will work to enhance the knowledge of future production leaders of the country. It also aims to increase efficiency of a manufacturing plant in the field of industrial engineering and resource efficiency coupled with occupational health and safety (OSH). The centre will arrange on vocational and on the job training for graduates of Industrial and Production Planning Engineering and Textile Engineering from different universities of the country.
The centre aims to build capacity of the industry to achieve the level of excellence in the area of product particularly through the use of disruptive technologies like 3D designing and virtual prototyping, which is the need of the hour. This will support the industry for further optimising cost and lead time to a significant extent.
Through this centre, a pilot programme will be launched under the supervision of a renowned fashion designer and the goal will be to transform local heritage into high-end fashion pieces with global appeal.
The ultimate objective will be to create a brand story to redefine what it means to purchase from Bangladesh and increase digital presence on social media platforms. The initiative will endeavour to build the capacity of the mid-level management as well as workforce of the factories in the relevant field.
BGMEA Senior Vice President SM Mannan (Kochi), Vice President Md. Shahidullah Azim, Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Miran Ali, Vice President Md. Nasir Uddin, Director M. Ahsanul Hoq and high officials of the Commerce Ministry were also present at the MoU signing ceremony.    -UNB


