VAT law to be amended for FY22 budget

In order to make the VAT law business-friendly and up-to-date, major structural changes are being made in the budget of the next financial year 2020-21 (FY22), according to officials in the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

As part of this, the VAT advance tax (AT) rate at the import stage will be reduced in the next financial year. In addition, due to the complexity of refunds, some industries may be exempted from advance tax.

In addition, there are plans to waive both VAT evasion fines and simple interest. At the same time, in the interest of the domestic electronics industry, the validity of VAT exemption may be extended.

The advance tax rate for the new VAT law, which came into effect in the 2019-20 budget, was 5 per cent. In the current budget, the advance tax on raw materials at the import stage has been reduced to 4 per cent to benefit the local industry, a senior MoF official; said.

Under the old law, advance tax was called advance trade VAT or ATV. Back then, only commercial importers had to pay ATV. Manufacturing industries were outside the scope of ATV.

But under the new law, all industries except a few have to pay advance tax at the import stage. Entrepreneurs are not getting the tax refund in time due to various complications. Industry owners have been objecting to this for a long time.

Recently industrialist raised their voice saying existing tax system is unfriendly and it may discourage people in the coming days.

Meanwhile, according to various sources, the advance tax system was introduced to increase VAT compliance. All industries are brought under advance tax so that all the institutions involved in import-export activities can file VAT returns. But the system has been criticized for failing to provide timely refunds. In view of these considerations, the advance tax rate is being reduced from 4 per cent to 3 per cent in the next budget.

A senior official in the NBR said plans have been made to exclude many sectors from the budget under advance tax. For example, mobile phone sets and computer parts have been exempted from VAT at the business level. But refunds are being created as advance tax exemption is not given.

Similarly, steel scrap, ship scrap, rods are subject to a specific VAT of Tk1,000 to Tk2,000 per tonne. However, there is advance tax at the import stage and refunds are being generated as usual.

In addition, in industries like cement, beverage and ceramics, refunds are being generated in those industries where the value added rate is less than 26.67 per cent and VAT is not payable. Therefore, in the next budget, computer parts, mobile phones, cement and steel industries may be exempted from advance tax.

On the other hand, both the VAT evasion penalty and the simple interest rate are being reduced. At present, in case of VAT evasion, there is a provision to impose double penalty for evading VAT. In the next budget, it is planned to reduce it and provide a penalty equal to the amount of evasion.

Besides, due to non-payment of VAT on time, there is a provision of simple interest at the rate of 2 per cent per month as per VAT law. It could be one per cent in upcoming budget for FY22, the NBR official said.







