Indo-Bangla JV to Invest $2.95m in Ishwardi EPZ



BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Khyaati Leather Chairman Pravin Satyapal Uppal pose after signing an investment agreement in presence BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam and other officials at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka recently.

The company will produce annually 40 million to 50 million pieces of Back Patches- Paper/PU/Leather, Heat Seal labels, Silicon Labels, Belts- PU/Leather, Printed Fabrics (Coated and Uncoated), Buttons, Rivets, Metal/ Plastic IDs, Metal and Plastic Eyelets, Lock-pin, Hanging Accessories, Fabric Label, Hang Tags/Stickers, Laces, Shoe Sole, Shoe Upper, Bags, all types of fashionable Tapes, Taffeta labels, Woven Labels and Knitted & Fabric Belts etc.

The joint venture company will create employment opportunity for 116 Bangladeshi nationals. BEPZA is trying its best to attract local and foreign investment in the EPZs even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Khyaati Leather Chairman Pravin Satyapal Uppal signed the agreement recently at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on behalf of their respective organizations.

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam witnessed the signing ceremony.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain of BEPZA were present at the signing ceremony.





























