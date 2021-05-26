Banks asked to operate in lockdown areas

Bangladesh Bank (BB) asked commercial banks to operate in areas put under lockdown due to rise of pandemic infections, after having discussion with relevant metropolitan or district administrations.

Lockdowns have recently been imposed in Chapainawabganj district and Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar to curb the increasing rate of Covid-19 cases in those areas.

BB has issued a notice in this regard with the instructions to the banks to inform the local administrations about their employees so that they can go to the branches located at the lockdown areas.

Lately, BB, the central bank extended the banking hour by half an hour on May 24 and decided to keep banks open from 10am to 2.30pm until May 30.

The central bank took the decision after the government extended the nationwide restrictions on public movement until May 30 to curb the second wave of the Covid-19 infections.




















