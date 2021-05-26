Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 May, 2021, 8:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497       
Home Business

Land ministry, Upay signs MoU on land fee payment

Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Business Correspondent

Upay Managing Director Sydul Haque Khandker and Pradip Kumar Das, Additional Secretary (Development) of the Land Ministry exchanging documents after signing a MoU on behalf of their respective organizations, in presence of the chief guest of the event Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury MP and other officials of the ministry and UCB at the Secretariat on Monday.

Upay Managing Director Sydul Haque Khandker and Pradip Kumar Das, Additional Secretary (Development) of the Land Ministry exchanging documents after signing a MoU on behalf of their respective organizations, in presence of the chief guest of the event Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury MP and other officials of the ministry and UCB at the Secretariat on Monday.

Upay, a leading mobile financial service provider in the country Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Land facilitating the citizens of Bangladesh to pay different land related fees through Upay.
Upay Managing Director Sydul Haque Khandker and Pradip Kumar Das, Additional Secretary (Development) of the Land Ministry signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.  
Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury MP, was present at the signing ceremony as the chief guest, at the Secretariat on Monday.
Among others, Md Mustafizur Rahman PAA, Honorable Secretary, Ministry of Land, Jahid Hossain Panir, Deputy Secretary, Digital Cell, Ministry of Land, Arif Quadri, Acting Managing Director, UCB, ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary of UCB; Mr. Md. Sekander-E-Azam, Executive Vice President of UCB, Saad Mohammad Faizul Karim, Director, Business Sales, Upay were present at the signing ceremony.
Under the MoU, Upay users will be able to pay various land related fees which include fee for e-porcha, mutation and Land Development Tax (LD Tax), sitting at the comfort of their home. Upay, which launched its service in March is a subsidiary of UCB to provide mobile based financial service to the common people of Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Premier Bank to fund Covid affected SMEs
Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down
Committee formed to identify rumor mongers
IATA’s Walsh says airline industry will be smaller after crisis
Shohoz resumes bus ticket booking online
DSE ends mixed with big turnover, CSE rises
Four survey teams of VAT Intelligence are in fields


Latest News
Amazon snaps up James Bond owner MGM for $8.45 bln
Mango Special train on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route to launch
25 villages flooded in Bhola
BNP sends medicines for Palestinians
Actor Farooque taken to ICU again
13 villages flooded in high tide in Noakhali
Fugitive murder convict arrested in Dhamrai
Touchstone Shiva Lingam idol recovered in Naogaon
Man 'commits suicide' as family say no to marriage
Man's body parts in septic tank: Wife, imam remanded
Most Read News
Is black fungus a threat to Bangladesh?
Schoolboy drowns in Bhogai
A vaccine unborn
SLC asks: Why is the hotel not exclusive for teams?
Geoscientists hopeful of gas reserve in Faridpur-Rajbari area
Understanding Nazrul’s poetry: Trail to restore love and peace
History beckons Bangladesh in second ODI against Sri Lanka
The ceasefire does not mark win for the Palestinians
Two Tk 1098cr CCC projects to be completed by next month
Minor cereals: A good option for climate resilient agriculture
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft