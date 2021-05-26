Land ministry, Upay signs MoU on land fee payment



Upay Managing Director Sydul Haque Khandker and Pradip Kumar Das, Additional Secretary (Development) of the Land Ministry exchanging documents after signing a MoU on behalf of their respective organizations, in presence of the chief guest of the event Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury MP and other officials of the ministry and UCB at the Secretariat on Monday.

Upay Managing Director Sydul Haque Khandker and Pradip Kumar Das, Additional Secretary (Development) of the Land Ministry signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury MP, was present at the signing ceremony as the chief guest, at the Secretariat on Monday.

Among others, Md Mustafizur Rahman PAA, Honorable Secretary, Ministry of Land, Jahid Hossain Panir, Deputy Secretary, Digital Cell, Ministry of Land, Arif Quadri, Acting Managing Director, UCB, ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary of UCB; Mr. Md. Sekander-E-Azam, Executive Vice President of UCB, Saad Mohammad Faizul Karim, Director, Business Sales, Upay were present at the signing ceremony.

Under the MoU, Upay users will be able to pay various land related fees which include fee for e-porcha, mutation and Land Development Tax (LD Tax), sitting at the comfort of their home. Upay, which launched its service in March is a subsidiary of UCB to provide mobile based financial service to the common people of Bangladesh.









