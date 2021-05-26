Indian textile exporters say losing business to Bangladesh

Textile exporters in India's Noida and Greater Noida have claimed that they are Losing business to Bangladesh amid the ongoing Covid pandemic, according to Indian media.

Greater Noida is a planned city located in Gautam Budh Nagar district of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The city was created as an extension to Noida area under the UP Industrial Area Development Act, 1976.

This complaint has come at a time when India has fallen behind Bangladesh in terms of per capita income in the financial year of 2020-21. Noida's loss, and India's fall both are worrying and indicate the cascading effects of Coronavirus pandemic.

Textile exporters in Noida and Greater Noida have said that more than 20 per cent of orders were diverted to Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka.

Noida and Great Noida together house around 3,000 textile units. Some of them have started manufacturing PPE (personal protective equipment) kits to sustain the livelihood, according to a Times of India report

One of the major reason is significant scale down in production. Noida Apparel Export Cluster (NAEC) has cited that manufacturing units have been working a paltry 40 per cent to 50 per cent workforce.

This has happened as migrant workers left during Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls in April and during Eid 2021. Factories have not stopped producing but capacity has down due to less number of workers.

International buyers have slowly started to place orders in Bangladesh. NAEC has bringing back the workers is the need of the hour to stop this outflow, the TOI reported.

While, many are opting for producing PPE kits, NAEC has stated that this can be stop-gap arrangement but can not replace the garment business.

The NAEC is trying to bring workers back by adopting welfare measures such as organising oxygen bank, distribution of oxygen concentrators.

Apart from these, the NAEC has arranged oxygen beds and isolated wards at the factories for the workers.

The NAEC has also requested the government to provide vaccines for workers. Any announcement in this regard will assure them to come back and rejoin the factories.

Bangladesh and other countries which are not facing Covid crisis as severe as India has, are milking the benefits. Noida textile exporters are fearing that this loss may have some serious consequences in future.















