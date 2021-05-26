Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 May, 2021, 8:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497       
Home Business

AIIB approves $260m loan for BD steel arch bridge

Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Business Correspondent

AIIB approves $260m loan for BD steel arch bridge

AIIB approves $260m loan for BD steel arch bridge

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a $260-million loan to Bangladesh for the construction of the country's first arch steel bridge.
The Kewatkhali Bridge will substantially ease congestion in the northern city of Mymensingh by diverting traffic from the busy city center, the Beijing-based lender said in a statement posted on Tuesday.
Moreover, it said the new bridge will be part of the Dhaka-Mymensingh-India border corridor, which is strategically important for local and regional connectivity.
Once completed, according to AIIB, over 11 million people in Bangladesh's northern region will benefit from increased mobility and integration of local and regional markets.
The bridge will also shorten the travel time for people and vehicles, and contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions, it said.
"As in other river delta environments, bridges play a strategic role in Bangladesh's transport network. AIIB considers the financing of the Kewatkhali Bridge at Mymensingh an opportunity to use the latest technology in bridge maintenance and management to improve its structural performance, service life and the safety of the bridge for residents and motorists," said AIIB Senior Investment Operations Specialist Natalia Sanz.
The project includes a proposed Bridge Health Monitoring System (BHMS), which, Sanz explains, will be used to provide early warnings of structural damage in the main bridge.
Data on load and environmental effects, as well as the bridge responses, will be captured in real time and interfaced with a bridge rating system, allowing for more efficient monitoring and will help in formulating a systematic approach to periodic inspection.
"By studying the changes observed in bridge conditions over time, engineers can develop models to distinguish the effects of maintenance activity from normal wear and tear. State-of-the-art work in this area includes deepening our understanding of physical deterioration processes, especially the effect of structural damage on the reliability and performance of structural components," Sanz said.
Training and institutional development of the national Roads and Highways Department on the maintenance and operation of an arch steel bridge and on the use of the BHMS is a core component of the project.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Premier Bank to fund Covid affected SMEs
Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down
Committee formed to identify rumor mongers
IATA’s Walsh says airline industry will be smaller after crisis
Shohoz resumes bus ticket booking online
DSE ends mixed with big turnover, CSE rises
Four survey teams of VAT Intelligence are in fields


Latest News
Amazon snaps up James Bond owner MGM for $8.45 bln
Mango Special train on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route to launch
25 villages flooded in Bhola
BNP sends medicines for Palestinians
Actor Farooque taken to ICU again
13 villages flooded in high tide in Noakhali
Fugitive murder convict arrested in Dhamrai
Touchstone Shiva Lingam idol recovered in Naogaon
Man 'commits suicide' as family say no to marriage
Man's body parts in septic tank: Wife, imam remanded
Most Read News
Is black fungus a threat to Bangladesh?
Schoolboy drowns in Bhogai
A vaccine unborn
SLC asks: Why is the hotel not exclusive for teams?
Geoscientists hopeful of gas reserve in Faridpur-Rajbari area
Understanding Nazrul’s poetry: Trail to restore love and peace
History beckons Bangladesh in second ODI against Sri Lanka
The ceasefire does not mark win for the Palestinians
Two Tk 1098cr CCC projects to be completed by next month
Minor cereals: A good option for climate resilient agriculture
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft