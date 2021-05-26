Decision to reopen Edn instts today

Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni, MP will hold a virtual press conference on Wednesday (May 26) whether to extend the holiday of the educational institutions or not.

The Education Minister's press conference will be held after a Cabinet Division meeting on the matter.

Information and Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Education, MA Khair said that, "The Education Minister will give a virtual press briefing on May 26 at 12 noon on the ongoing holidays and education institute reopening issues."

Asked about this issues the Minister of Education Dipu Moni said, "We hope to be able to talk to you on Wednesday (May 26). The holiday season is in full swing. Because none of the students have been vaccinated yet. Prime Minister has said that six lakh vaccines are coming, to be given to the students on priority basis. It will take some time to vaccinate all the students." According to a source in the Ministry of Education," the educational institutions will be reopened after the students are vaccinated. However, if the situation is brought under control soon, the reopening of the educational institutions may be advanced."

However, during the holidays, educational activities will be conducted online through Sangsad Television, Bangladesh Betar and Community Radio. Besides, online classes will be conducted as usual. Closed assignments will be resumed shortly.