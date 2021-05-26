Video
Wednesday, 26 May, 2021, 8:26 PM
Home Back Page

Pandemic causes anxiety among students: Study

Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Staff Correspondent

A recent study has found that the ongoing pandemic has caused anxiety among school-going adolescents.
The findings were presented at a webinar titled 'Adolescent Experiences in Chittagong and Sylhet: The Adolescent Support Programme and Covid-19 Impact' on 24 May, 2021.
The surveyed adolescents also discussed their isolation, boredom and exhaustion as they missed their friends.
'Education-related uncertainty' was reported as the most common source of their anxiety by the adolescents.
The study was conducted under the Gender and Adolescence: Global Evidence (GAGE) programme, funded by UK Aid from the UK government.
Executive Director, BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), BRAC University Dr Imran Matin said, "Whenever we decide to reopen schools - and I think we should think of that sooner rather than later - we'll be starting from a situation where there is a huge backlog of learning loss , especially among the poorer segments (of adolescents)."
Honourable Secretary, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Government of Bangladesh Md. Sayedul Islam, who was present as the Chief Guest of the session, remarked, "Ministry of Women and Children Affairs has been offering free daily counselling by psychologists from the National Trauma Counselling Centre (NTCC) and from 8 Regional Trauma Counselling Centres (RTCCs) from April 2020 till now, where 1,610 children have received counselling services. Among them, most were adolescents."
Findings from the research were presented by Farhana Alam, Assistant Director, Center of Excellence for Gender, Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (CGSRHR);  Nicola Jones, Director of GAGE and Principal Research Fellow of Gender, Equality and Social Inclusion, ODI, on behalf of Silvia Guglielmi, Qualitative Researcher Overseas Development Institute; Maheen Sultan, Senior Fellow of Practice & Head, Gender and Social Transformation Cluster, BIGD; and Dr Jennifer Seager, Assistant Professor of Global Health and Economics, George Washington University.
Mr Syed Mamunul Alam, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Education, Government of Bangladesh, was also present as a discussant at the webinar.





