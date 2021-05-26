122nd birth anniv of National Poet Nazrul celebrated



Various socio-political and cultural organizations place wreathes at the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam on Dhaka University Campus on his 122nd birth anniversary on Tuesday. photo : Observer

Marking the day, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, on behalf of his ministry, placed wreath at the grave of the poet besides the central mosque of Dhaka University at 7:30am.

Secretary of the ministry M Badrul Arefin and Kabi Nazrul Institute Executive Director (Additional Secretary) Mohammad Zakir Hossain, Joint Secretary Ashim Kumar Dey and Bangla Academy Secretary AHM Lokman, among others, were present.

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities, led by its Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, also placed wreath at the grave of the poet.

Doa and fateha were offered, seeking eternal peace of the poet's departed soul. DU teachers, students and officials were present on the occasion, reports our DU correspondent.

The ruling Awami League (AL) also paid glowing tributes to National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam by placing wreaths at his grave besides Dhaka University Central Mosque.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader along with the party's central leaders placed wreaths at the poet's grave. AL Presidium Member Shajahan Khan, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, SM Kamal Hossain and Advocate Afzal Hossain, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur and Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present, among others.

Later, a doa was offered seeking eternal peace of the poet's soul.

On Monday, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages paying rich tributes to the memory of the poet on the occasion of his 122nd birth anniversary.

Bangladesh Television (BTV) and other private TV channels are airing special programmes highlighting the poet's life and works. Kazi Nazrul was born on the 11th Joishtha in Bengali calendar year 1306 in Churulia, near Asansol in the Burdwan district of West Bengal.







