Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 May, 2021, 8:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497       
Home Back Page

122nd birth anniv of National Poet Nazrul celebrated

Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Staff Correspondent

Various socio-political and cultural organizations place wreathes at the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam on Dhaka University Campus on his 122nd birth anniversary on Tuesday. photo : Observer

Various socio-political and cultural organizations place wreathes at the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam on Dhaka University Campus on his 122nd birth anniversary on Tuesday. photo : Observer

The 122nd birth anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam was celebrated on Tuesday, maintaining the health guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Marking the day, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, on behalf of his ministry, placed wreath at the grave of the poet besides the central mosque of Dhaka University at 7:30am.
Secretary of the ministry M Badrul Arefin and Kabi Nazrul Institute Executive Director (Additional Secretary) Mohammad Zakir Hossain, Joint Secretary Ashim Kumar Dey and Bangla Academy Secretary AHM Lokman, among others, were present.
 The Dhaka University (DU) authorities, led by its Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, also placed wreath at the grave of the poet.
Doa and fateha were offered, seeking eternal peace of the poet's departed soul. DU teachers, students and officials were present on the occasion, reports our DU correspondent.
The ruling Awami League (AL) also paid glowing tributes to National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam by placing wreaths at his grave besides Dhaka University Central Mosque.
AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader along with the party's central leaders placed wreaths at the poet's grave. AL Presidium Member Shajahan Khan, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, SM Kamal Hossain and Advocate Afzal Hossain, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur and Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present, among others.
Later, a doa was offered seeking eternal peace of the poet's soul.
On Monday, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages paying rich tributes to the memory of the poet on the occasion of his 122nd birth anniversary.
Bangladesh Television (BTV) and other private TV channels are airing special programmes highlighting the poet's life and works. Kazi Nazrul was born on the 11th Joishtha in Bengali calendar year 1306 in Churulia, near Asansol in the Burdwan district of West Bengal.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Decision to reopen Edn instts today
Pandemic causes anxiety among students: Study
122nd birth anniv of National Poet Nazrul celebrated
2 top policemen suspended
Don’t get scared of black fungus: Zahid Maleque
UNGA divided over resolution against Myanmar: Volkan Bozkir  
Saudi restrictions hit stranded migrant workers hard  
10 Covid patients die in one day at RMCH


Latest News
Amazon snaps up James Bond owner MGM for $8.45 bln
Mango Special train on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route to launch
25 villages flooded in Bhola
BNP sends medicines for Palestinians
Actor Farooque taken to ICU again
13 villages flooded in high tide in Noakhali
Fugitive murder convict arrested in Dhamrai
Touchstone Shiva Lingam idol recovered in Naogaon
Man 'commits suicide' as family say no to marriage
Man's body parts in septic tank: Wife, imam remanded
Most Read News
Is black fungus a threat to Bangladesh?
Schoolboy drowns in Bhogai
A vaccine unborn
SLC asks: Why is the hotel not exclusive for teams?
Geoscientists hopeful of gas reserve in Faridpur-Rajbari area
Understanding Nazrul’s poetry: Trail to restore love and peace
History beckons Bangladesh in second ODI against Sri Lanka
The ceasefire does not mark win for the Palestinians
Two Tk 1098cr CCC projects to be completed by next month
Minor cereals: A good option for climate resilient agriculture
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft