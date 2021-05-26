|
2 top policemen suspended
Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM Count : 188
The Home Ministry on Tuesday suspended two top policemen posted in Rajshahi.
The officers are Superintendent of Police SM Fazlul Haque of Rajshahi Rapid Action Battalion-5 and Assistant Commissioner of Police of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Md Nazmul Hasan.
Public Security Division issued two separate gazette notifications in this regard on Tuesday.
They will remain attached to the Police Headquarters during their temporary suspension period.