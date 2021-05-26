Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 May, 2021, 8:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497       
Home Back Page

Don’t get scared of black fungus: Zahid Maleque

Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday said apart from the Indian variant of coronavirus black fungus had also entered the country.
He, however, urged all not to be afraid of black fungus though two patients had been detected with the disease in Dhaka.
"There is no need to get panicked over black fungus. It can be prevented through awareness," the minister made the remark while inaugurating the Chinese vaccination programme for medical students at Dhaka Medical College (DMC) Hospital on Tuesday.
He said, "There is no reason to be too scared of black fungus at the moment. So far, the fungal virus has not spread in the country. As a precautionary measure, we have asked various pharmaceutical companies to increase production of antibiotics for black fungus. At the same time, the department has been instructed on the appropriate treatment for the virus."
The minister said it after the authorities of the Birdem Hospital in Dhaka detected one Covid-19 patient with the rare black fungus and suspected another patient of having the same disease on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, black fungus is creating havoc across India with several states and Union Territories (UTs) reporting a sharp rise in cases. Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, is found among people who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) or have recovered from it.
It affects nose, eyes, and sinuses. Patients with kidney disease, cardiac and liver disorders are also at a high risk of getting infected.
At the same time, highlighting the importance of vaccinating medical students, the Health Minister said, "Medical students who are studying in the fifth year are being vaccinated in the first instance because these medical students are working with Covid-19 patients and will continue to do so in the future."




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Decision to reopen Edn instts today
Pandemic causes anxiety among students: Study
122nd birth anniv of National Poet Nazrul celebrated
2 top policemen suspended
Don’t get scared of black fungus: Zahid Maleque
UNGA divided over resolution against Myanmar: Volkan Bozkir  
Saudi restrictions hit stranded migrant workers hard  
10 Covid patients die in one day at RMCH


Latest News
Amazon snaps up James Bond owner MGM for $8.45 bln
Mango Special train on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route to launch
25 villages flooded in Bhola
BNP sends medicines for Palestinians
Actor Farooque taken to ICU again
13 villages flooded in high tide in Noakhali
Fugitive murder convict arrested in Dhamrai
Touchstone Shiva Lingam idol recovered in Naogaon
Man 'commits suicide' as family say no to marriage
Man's body parts in septic tank: Wife, imam remanded
Most Read News
Is black fungus a threat to Bangladesh?
Schoolboy drowns in Bhogai
A vaccine unborn
SLC asks: Why is the hotel not exclusive for teams?
Geoscientists hopeful of gas reserve in Faridpur-Rajbari area
Understanding Nazrul’s poetry: Trail to restore love and peace
History beckons Bangladesh in second ODI against Sri Lanka
The ceasefire does not mark win for the Palestinians
Two Tk 1098cr CCC projects to be completed by next month
Minor cereals: A good option for climate resilient agriculture
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft