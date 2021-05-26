Don’t get scared of black fungus: Zahid Maleque

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday said apart from the Indian variant of coronavirus black fungus had also entered the country.

He, however, urged all not to be afraid of black fungus though two patients had been detected with the disease in Dhaka.

"There is no need to get panicked over black fungus. It can be prevented through awareness," the minister made the remark while inaugurating the Chinese vaccination programme for medical students at Dhaka Medical College (DMC) Hospital on Tuesday.

He said, "There is no reason to be too scared of black fungus at the moment. So far, the fungal virus has not spread in the country. As a precautionary measure, we have asked various pharmaceutical companies to increase production of antibiotics for black fungus. At the same time, the department has been instructed on the appropriate treatment for the virus."

The minister said it after the authorities of the Birdem Hospital in Dhaka detected one Covid-19 patient with the rare black fungus and suspected another patient of having the same disease on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, black fungus is creating havoc across India with several states and Union Territories (UTs) reporting a sharp rise in cases. Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, is found among people who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) or have recovered from it.

It affects nose, eyes, and sinuses. Patients with kidney disease, cardiac and liver disorders are also at a high risk of getting infected.

At the same time, highlighting the importance of vaccinating medical students, the Health Minister said, "Medical students who are studying in the fifth year are being vaccinated in the first instance because these medical students are working with Covid-19 patients and will continue to do so in the future."





