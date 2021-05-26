UNGA divided over resolution against Myanmar: Volkan Bozkir  



General Assembly of the United Nations President Volkan Bozkir calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Tuesday. photo : PID

"It is clear that there is a difference of opinion over the Myanmar issue in the UNGA. One is 'ASEAN group' and another one is the 'core group'," he said.

The core group feels that a resolution should be taken against Myanmar government immediately. The Asian group, however, thinks that it is their (Myanmar) internal issue, he said in a joint media briefing on Tuesday at Foreign Service Academy.

The UNGA President arrived here early morning of Tuesday on a brief visit to discuss global issues including the Rohingya issue. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen received him at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

He said the members countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) did not support to take any resolution or decision or 'pressure move' against the Myanmar government. "We need to take an unanimous decision through a process...I heard both the groups had sat recently to discuss the issue in my absence..after I returned, I would discuss with them. I shall try to bring them under an umbrella as I think this is not an internal issue of Myanmar, it is a global issue," Volkan said.

"Hopefully we could be able to reach a solution," he added.

Volkan Bozkir on Tuesday pushed for Covid-19 vaccines for all with its fair and equal distribution globally.

"No one is safe until all are safe. Vaccine is the solution to this problem," he told reporters at Foreign Service Academy, adding that the countries lacking production capacity are now facing a very difficult situation.

Bozkir said his country Turkey is also facing some difficulties.

"We'll make all the efforts. We'll push all the countries," he said giving importance to equitable and fair distribution of vaccines among all countries.

Replying to a question over the freedom of press issue, Volkan Bozkir said, "Press freedom is the most priority area of the UN."





Visiting President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkir on Tuesday categorically said member countries of the UNGA are divided over any resolution against Myanmar."It is clear that there is a difference of opinion over the Myanmar issue in the UNGA. One is 'ASEAN group' and another one is the 'core group'," he said.The core group feels that a resolution should be taken against Myanmar government immediately. The Asian group, however, thinks that it is their (Myanmar) internal issue, he said in a joint media briefing on Tuesday at Foreign Service Academy.The UNGA President arrived here early morning of Tuesday on a brief visit to discuss global issues including the Rohingya issue. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen received him at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.He said the members countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) did not support to take any resolution or decision or 'pressure move' against the Myanmar government. "We need to take an unanimous decision through a process...I heard both the groups had sat recently to discuss the issue in my absence..after I returned, I would discuss with them. I shall try to bring them under an umbrella as I think this is not an internal issue of Myanmar, it is a global issue," Volkan said."Hopefully we could be able to reach a solution," he added.Volkan Bozkir on Tuesday pushed for Covid-19 vaccines for all with its fair and equal distribution globally."No one is safe until all are safe. Vaccine is the solution to this problem," he told reporters at Foreign Service Academy, adding that the countries lacking production capacity are now facing a very difficult situation.Bozkir said his country Turkey is also facing some difficulties."We'll make all the efforts. We'll push all the countries," he said giving importance to equitable and fair distribution of vaccines among all countries.Replying to a question over the freedom of press issue, Volkan Bozkir said, "Press freedom is the most priority area of the UN."