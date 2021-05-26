Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 May, 2021, 8:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497       
Home Back Page

Saudi restrictions hit stranded migrant workers hard  

Published : Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Staff Correspondent

Sufferings of the Saudi Arabia-bound Bangladeshi migrant workers are increasing day by day as they are not being given any schedule for flights or assurance of flying immediately to their workplaces due to various restrictions imposed to tackle the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
After a battle for getting air tickets for several days at the beginning of the ongoing countrywide lockdown, they are now facing difficulties in booking hotel accommodation for mandatory quarantine.
In this situation, gathering of hundreds of Bangladeshi migrants continued in front of the Saudi Airlines office at Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka for the last few days to book hotels in Saudi Arabia for seven-day quarantine which was made mandatory recently by Kingdom.
Although they had confirmed their Saudi Airlines tickets, they could not yet book hotels in Saudi Arabia for quarantine. Despite having a hotel booking app, they are not being able to do it themselves, the migrants claimed, adding that it results in extra expenses for them.
A section of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) leaders have demanded that the government pay Tk 60,000 to each of the Saudi-bound workers from the Wage Earners Welfare Fund as expenses for their 7-day quarantine in Saudi hotels and ensure hotel booking for the sufferers.
Sommilito Somonnoy Front (Combined Coordination Front), an election-centric platform of the BAIRA, on Tuesday placed total four demands including those at a press conference held in the Sagar-Runi Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters' Unity.
Since May 20, the Saudi government imposed some new restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus. As per the new rules, after entering into the country, the in-coming passengers must stay one week at hotels designated by the Saudi government.
For this, outside the airfare, each migrants will have to count extra Tk 70,000 for the mandatory quarantine. If the passengers don't follow the condition of booking hotels before their flights, their tickets will be cancelled without any refund.
Saudi Airlines Dhaka Office Manager (Sales) Omar Khayyam, told media that the passengers would need time to adapt to any new rules. The airlines authority has been helping the passengers who are unable to book hotels online for quarantine.
"Hundreds of passengers have been waiting in front of the airlines office for the booking. Although the queue was small at first, it's now too big to handle. They have been working to meet up their demands introducing two queues," he added.
Rejecting the allegation of taking extra money, he said they are arranging hotels for the migrants at different prices.
Meanwhile, due to the conditions imposed by the Saudi authority including hotel quarantine, Biman Bangladesh Airlines initially stopped flights to Saudi Arabia till May 24 and later extended it till May 29, despite the Saudi Airlines continuing three flights daily.
Passengers heading to Saudi Arabia have been affected by the cancellation of Biman flights. They arrived at the airport on the morning of May 20 and waited for long but in vain.
Meanwhile, expatriates who have already received the corona vaccine will need to bring with them the necessary proof of vaccination. Saudi authorities have said that they will be spared from the mandatory hotel quarantine.
Around 22 lakh Bangladeshi are currently working in Saudi Arabia. Many of them were stranded at home, with expired visas, after coming to the country on leave amid Covid-19 pandemic. Gradually, they began leaving their home country after reopening or flights last year.
In the press conference, President of Sommilito Somonnoy Front Mohammad Faruk placed their demands including taking urgent measures to provide Covid-19 vaccine to the migrant currently residing in the country; resumption of Labour Fair on an emergency basis to send them abroad; providing a grant of Tk 1.0 crore to each of the recruiting licence holders who incurred loss due to the pandemic and giving incentive of Tk 5.0 crore to each of BAIRA members from the Probashi Kallyan Bank to keep their business afloat.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Decision to reopen Edn instts today
Pandemic causes anxiety among students: Study
122nd birth anniv of National Poet Nazrul celebrated
2 top policemen suspended
Don’t get scared of black fungus: Zahid Maleque
UNGA divided over resolution against Myanmar: Volkan Bozkir  
Saudi restrictions hit stranded migrant workers hard  
10 Covid patients die in one day at RMCH


Latest News
Amazon snaps up James Bond owner MGM for $8.45 bln
Mango Special train on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route to launch
25 villages flooded in Bhola
BNP sends medicines for Palestinians
Actor Farooque taken to ICU again
13 villages flooded in high tide in Noakhali
Fugitive murder convict arrested in Dhamrai
Touchstone Shiva Lingam idol recovered in Naogaon
Man 'commits suicide' as family say no to marriage
Man's body parts in septic tank: Wife, imam remanded
Most Read News
Is black fungus a threat to Bangladesh?
Schoolboy drowns in Bhogai
A vaccine unborn
SLC asks: Why is the hotel not exclusive for teams?
Geoscientists hopeful of gas reserve in Faridpur-Rajbari area
Understanding Nazrul’s poetry: Trail to restore love and peace
History beckons Bangladesh in second ODI against Sri Lanka
The ceasefire does not mark win for the Palestinians
Two Tk 1098cr CCC projects to be completed by next month
Minor cereals: A good option for climate resilient agriculture
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft