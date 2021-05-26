Saudi restrictions hit stranded migrant workers hard  

Sufferings of the Saudi Arabia-bound Bangladeshi migrant workers are increasing day by day as they are not being given any schedule for flights or assurance of flying immediately to their workplaces due to various restrictions imposed to tackle the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

After a battle for getting air tickets for several days at the beginning of the ongoing countrywide lockdown, they are now facing difficulties in booking hotel accommodation for mandatory quarantine.

In this situation, gathering of hundreds of Bangladeshi migrants continued in front of the Saudi Airlines office at Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka for the last few days to book hotels in Saudi Arabia for seven-day quarantine which was made mandatory recently by Kingdom.

Although they had confirmed their Saudi Airlines tickets, they could not yet book hotels in Saudi Arabia for quarantine. Despite having a hotel booking app, they are not being able to do it themselves, the migrants claimed, adding that it results in extra expenses for them.

A section of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) leaders have demanded that the government pay Tk 60,000 to each of the Saudi-bound workers from the Wage Earners Welfare Fund as expenses for their 7-day quarantine in Saudi hotels and ensure hotel booking for the sufferers.

Sommilito Somonnoy Front (Combined Coordination Front), an election-centric platform of the BAIRA, on Tuesday placed total four demands including those at a press conference held in the Sagar-Runi Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters' Unity.

Since May 20, the Saudi government imposed some new restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus. As per the new rules, after entering into the country, the in-coming passengers must stay one week at hotels designated by the Saudi government.

For this, outside the airfare, each migrants will have to count extra Tk 70,000 for the mandatory quarantine. If the passengers don't follow the condition of booking hotels before their flights, their tickets will be cancelled without any refund.

Saudi Airlines Dhaka Office Manager (Sales) Omar Khayyam, told media that the passengers would need time to adapt to any new rules. The airlines authority has been helping the passengers who are unable to book hotels online for quarantine.

"Hundreds of passengers have been waiting in front of the airlines office for the booking. Although the queue was small at first, it's now too big to handle. They have been working to meet up their demands introducing two queues," he added.

Rejecting the allegation of taking extra money, he said they are arranging hotels for the migrants at different prices.

Meanwhile, due to the conditions imposed by the Saudi authority including hotel quarantine, Biman Bangladesh Airlines initially stopped flights to Saudi Arabia till May 24 and later extended it till May 29, despite the Saudi Airlines continuing three flights daily.

Passengers heading to Saudi Arabia have been affected by the cancellation of Biman flights. They arrived at the airport on the morning of May 20 and waited for long but in vain.

Meanwhile, expatriates who have already received the corona vaccine will need to bring with them the necessary proof of vaccination. Saudi authorities have said that they will be spared from the mandatory hotel quarantine.

Around 22 lakh Bangladeshi are currently working in Saudi Arabia. Many of them were stranded at home, with expired visas, after coming to the country on leave amid Covid-19 pandemic. Gradually, they began leaving their home country after reopening or flights last year.

In the press conference, President of Sommilito Somonnoy Front Mohammad Faruk placed their demands including taking urgent measures to provide Covid-19 vaccine to the migrant currently residing in the country; resumption of Labour Fair on an emergency basis to send them abroad; providing a grant of Tk 1.0 crore to each of the recruiting licence holders who incurred loss due to the pandemic and giving incentive of Tk 5.0 crore to each of BAIRA members from the Probashi Kallyan Bank to keep their business afloat.







