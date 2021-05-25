Video
After black, white, case of yellow fungus emerges in India

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

NEW DELHI, May 24: As the country battles the Covid pandemic, besides its twisted off-springs the Black and White fungi wreaking havoc, now the first case of Yellow Fungus has also cropped up in Ghaziabad. ENT Specialist B.P. Tyagi has claimed that there is a patient of Yellow Fungus in his hospital, who is undergoing treatment.
The 45-year-old patient, resident of Sanjay Nagar in Harsh Hospital, Ghaziabad, is suffering from yellow fungus as well as black and white fungus.
Professor Tyagi said, "A patient came to me, who after the initial test appeared to be normal, but after doing another investigation, I came to know that the patient is suffering from black, white as well as yellow fungus."
"This fungus is found in reptiles. I saw this disease for the first time. Amphotericin B injection is used to treat this disease. It takes a long time to heal. This patient's condition cannot be said to be very good, he is still undergoing treatment."
According to Tyagi, as far as the symptoms of this disease are concerned, there remains sluggishness or lethargy in the body while there is less appetite, due to which the weight starts decreasing. Body wounds also     heal very slowly.
Cleanliness is very important to avoid this disease, as infection starts off due to poor hygiene. The more you keep cleanliness around you, the more you can stay safe from this disease.
According to the patient's son Abhishek, "His father was undergoing treatment for corona and he was recovering well. In the last two-three days, his eyes started swelling and suddenly they closed altogether. There was nose bleed and urine leak."
 Cases of Black Fungus or Mucormycosis have been on the rise among recovering Covid patients in various states. Close to 10,000 cases have been reported across the country.
"In general, the types of fungus that we are mostly seeing are Mucormycosis, Candida and Aspergillosis. Mucormycosis is being found more in cases where Covid is compounded with steroids and diabetes. This is generally seen in sinuses - we call it rhino-orbital cerebral mucormycosis. They are found in the nose, sinuses and may enter the brain. Occasionally they are found in lungs - pulmonary mucormycosis and sometimes in the gastro-intestinal tract," Dr Guleria said.
Candida, according to Dr Guleria, was seen in those with weak immunity and those on immune-suppressants. "White patches are seen in oral cavities and the food pipe. The tongue might also become white. Might infect other places like the private parts. It may spread to the blood," he said.
The Candida infection has been linked with White Fungus in recent reports. It affects the lungs and is less deadlier than Black Fungus, according to doctors. It can also affect nails, the skin, stomach, kidneys and the brain.
The least common is Aspergillosis, which affects the lungs and may cause allergic reactions. "It is called allergic bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis. It creates cavities in the lungs and harms them," said Dr Guleria.    -NDTV



