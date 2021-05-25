Video
Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 9:03 AM
Saudi restricts use of mosque loudspeakers

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

RIYADH, May 24: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs has imposed restrictions on the use of loudspeakers in mosques, allowing the use of loudspeakers only for calls for prayers (Azan) and Iqamat.
A circular has been issued by Abdul Latif Al Sheikh, Saudi Islamic Affairs minister, to all mosques across the Kingdom, to limit the use
of loudspeakers only for Azaan and Iqama and lower the volume of loudspeakers to one-third level.
Azan is the first call for prayer, while Iqamat is the second call for prayer, indicating the Imam has taken his place facing towards the Kaaba and the Prayer is about to commence.
The circular is based on Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) Hadith in which he said: "Lo! every one of you is calling his Lord quietly. One should not trouble the other and one should not raise the voice in recitation or in prayer over the voice of the other."
The rule is also based on fatwas by most senior Islamic scholars like Sheikh Mohammed bin Saleh Al Othaimeen and Saleh Al Fawzan, that loudspeakers in mosques should only be used for Azan and Iqamat.
    -GULF NEWS


