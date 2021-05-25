Strict seven-day lockdown in C’nawabganj amid C-19 surge

Authorities in Chapainawabganj have imposed a strict lockdown from midnight on Monday for seven days, in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

No one will be allowed to enter or leave the district during the lockdown, Monjurul Hafiz, Chapainawabganj deputy commissioner said in a press briefing on Monday.

The measure came after the district, which shares border with West Bengal, reported an alarming 55 percent positivity rate out of tested samples, Monjurul said at a press briefing today.

The decision also happens to come at a time when the nationwide ongoing lockdown is being eased.

Monjurul described the Covid-19 situation in the district as "severe". He implied that the Indian Covid-19 variant may be responsible for the surge.

"The Indian variant may have spread in the district despite ensuring a 14-day institutional quarantine for all India returnees," he said.

People have been advised to stay home during the lockdown, said the DC.

Grocery shops and those selling daily necessities will remain open every day while pharmacies, clinics and hospitals will be out of the purview of the lockdown.

Mango markets will also remain open, he said. Abdur Rakib, Chapainawabganj superintendent of police (SP), Zahid Nazrul Chowdhury, civil surgeon and other officials of district administration were present at the briefing. -UNB







